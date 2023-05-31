Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Omaha-area audiences are invited to step into the enchanted world of Disney’s "Beauty and The Beast" when The Rose’s summer musical hits the stage on June 2. Featuring all the iconic songs from the Academy Award-winning animated film, including “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” this stage adaptation is sure to delight audiences of all ages while evoking nostalgia for fans of the original animated feature.

"Beauty and the Beast" is a beloved musical that combines captivating storytelling with memorable songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. The stage version allows audiences to join Belle, Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts and other cherished characters in the enchanting world of the Beast's castle.

The Rose’s production aims to emphasize the theme of redemption through the power of love. Belle's journey teaches us that true beauty lies within, beyond mere appearances. Director Matt Gutschick promises a unique focus on the deeper themes of love and beauty, making this summer premium musical a must-see event.

“This is a story that is really about overcoming the forces that dehumanize us,” he says. “Whether it is the Beast, who has been cursed for an action he did as a child; or Belle, who the villagers have proclaimed as ‘odd;’ or the castle residents, who have been swept up in the consequences of the Beast’s behavior, all of these individuals have lost a piece of their humanity and are striving to get it back. And so, we want to honor those strong sets of consequences while showing the development of every character.”

The idea of the enchanted rose originally presented in the animated film is expanded in The Rose’s production, weaving its way throughout the show’s design. From a castle being slowly torn apart by creeping rose vines to the thorny appearance of the Beast, elements of roses are pervasive throughout the costumes, set and props. Of course, a centerpiece of the show will be the magical rose itself, a dazzling spectacle of light, projection and artistry.

The Rose’s production of "Beauty and the Beast" will incorporate fun, interactive moments where audience members can become a part of the action. Attendees will be given props as they enter the auditorium and will be instructed on how to use those items to participate in the onstage action. “We want the audience to feel embraced by the experience of this,” says Gutschick.

In addition, young audience members are invited to come in costume. As with all Rose productions, actors will sign autographs following the show. There will also be a post-show photo opportunity with Belle and the Beast after each performance.

Disney's "Beauty and The Beast" is a perfect outing for families of all ages. The 2½ hour show (which includes an intermission), promises to be a magical experience for all. The show runs through June 2-25, with performances on Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. ASL interpretation for the deaf and audio description services will be available at the show on June 17. Additionally, a sensory-friendly performance will be presented at the show on June 24. Tickets are $32 for the main floor and $27 for the balcony. 2022-23 Rose members will receive discounted tickets.

For more information, visit rosetheater.org.