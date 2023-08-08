The least expensive school supplies are often the most boring.
Kids can easily transform those plain notebooks, binders and pencils into supplies with flair with a few rolls of washi tape.
Washi tape originated in Japan and is made from rice paper. It's thinner than masking tape but just as easy to work with. Washi tape is slightly transparent, available in a variety of widths, and comes in all kinds of designs and colors that mix and match in a magical way. The tape can be attached to many surfaces, but also peels off very easily. It's fairly inexpensive and can be found at craft and discount stores.
Here are just a few ways to add some pizzazz to back-to-school supplies:
» Adorn binder or notebook covers
» Transform plain pencils
» Decorate binder clips
» Turn paperclips into bookmarks
» Create binder dividers
» Embellish a jar or can for a pencil holder
