The calendar has flipped to September, which means fall is right around the corner. And with it come football season, cooler weather, fire pits and apple-picking season.

There are a number of orchards in the area — all within an hour or so of Omaha. Many of the orchards allow U-pick, and some have additional activities for the kiddos. Here are a few of the options.

DITMARS ORCHARD & VINEYARD

19475 225th St., Council Bluffs

Prepicked apples are available for purchase in the store. Or, activity-pass wristbands are available for $10 a person (ages 3 and younger are free). The activity pass allows you unlimited entrance into the U-pick areas, a corn maze, a petting zoo with goats, jumbo family games, corn hole toss, and life-size hamster wheels, weather permitting. Extra activities, available on weekends, are also included in this fee, including bounce houses, tractor rides, and barrel cart rides. New for 2023 is a jump pad. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

KIMMEL ORCHARD & VINEYARD

5995 G Road, Nebraska City

In addition to the option of picking your own apples, the Apple Barn is full of other goodies, such as apple cider, apple doughnuts, apple pies, caramel apples, jams and jellies, just to name a few. Check its U-pick website, www.kimmelorchard.org/education/u-pick-barn, to see what's ripe for picking. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 4-12 and 62+ and military, free for ages 3 and under. Admission does not include the price of the produce.

MARTIN'S HILLSIDE ORCHARD

2024 Ashland Road, Ceresco, Nebraska

The orchard opens for the season Sept. 9, and U-pick apples are back this year. The orchard also has a kid-size corn maze, gourd cave, straw tower, tire mountain-climbing fort, spider web and corn box. Visit hillside-orchard.com for a list of apple varieties and the picking schedule for each. Entry fee is $6 per person; children under 2 are free. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Mondays, except Oct. 9 and 16.

SMALL'S FRUIT FARM

1844 194th St., Mondamin, Iowa

You can pick apples and pumpkins from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On a visit to this fifth-generation orchard, you can taste some cider in the sampling shed, enjoy a piece of pie and ice cream in the pie parlor and pick your own apples on the 33-acre orchard. It offers 25 varieties of apples to choose from. To check whether apples are ready for picking, call 712-646-2723.

SUPER BEE ORCHARD

4571 U.S. Highway 75, Fort Calhoun, Nebraska

Find fresh-off-the-tree produce and other goodies in the store. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. U-pick apples will be available sometime in September. The orchard will post on its Facebook page when U-pick is open. No admission fee.

TS&M ORCHARD

3803 Cornhusker Road, Bellevue

Come pick from the nearly 3,000 dwarf apple trees, which produce apples from your knees to as high as you can reach. There are 13 varieties of apples to pick, each ripening at different. Venture out to pick them yourself or shop from their prepicked crop in the store at Trees, Shrubs & More. The orchard is now open for U-pick.

WELCH'S ORCHARD & PUMPKIN PATCH

17676 Sunnydale Road, Council Bluffs

Welch's is a small, family-owned operation on the eastern edge of Council Bluff that opens its backyard to the community each fall. There are apples, pumpkins, gourds and grapes available for U-pick. They also sell honey. There is no admission fee, and the hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

WOSTREL FAMILY'S UNION ORCHARD

2405 S. U.S. Highway 75, Union, Nebraska

The orchards and fields are brimming with farm-fresh apples and plump pumpkins, squash and other gourds. Union Orchards offers 18 varieties of crisp apples from Honeycrisp to Arkansas Black. Each apple variety has a very distinctive flavor and produces at various times throughout the season. Watch its Facebook page for an apple-ripening calendar. There is also a country store with fruit butters, preserves, pies and turnovers. Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., U-pick hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.