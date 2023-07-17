'5 Step Handicrafts for Kids – Cardboard'

In just five simple steps, children can make a variety of whimsical objects such as a snake, a watch, and gift tags out of cardboard. Fourteen projects make clever use of commonly available materials and simple tools, turning egg cartons, paper towel rolls, and card stock into lasting crafts and toys. Children five years and older will develop fine motor skills, feed their creativity, and be encouraged to find new uses for everyday objects.

* * *

'The 101 Coolest Simple Science Experiments'

You’ll have the time of your life conducting these incredible, wacky and fun experiments this summer. The handy mess meter, preparation times and notes on the level of supervision will keep parents happy, and kids safe. Kids will be so entertained, they might not notice they're also learning important things about the world around them. Some experiments to try: a balloon-powered car, CD hovercraft, creeping ink, bendy bones and paper helicopters.

* * *

'The Highlights Book of Things to Do'

This highly visual, hands-on activity book will banish boredom, foster imagination and unlock new interests. Your child can try engaging outdoor ideas like starting a bucket garden; tasty projects like making rock candy; science activities like building a water microscope; and so much more. Organized by interest and covering all aspects of childhood, chapters include: Things to Build, Things to Do in the Kitchen, Things to Do with Color and more. The final chapter, Do Great Things, encourages kids to become caring individuals, confident problem-solvers, and thoughtful people who can change the world.

* * *

'The Handmade Charlotte Playbook'

A magical treasure chest of fun-filled family activities with over 100 projects to do together throughout the year. From scrumptious holiday treats and mantle-worthy craft projects to delightful games, this book is a must-have resource for parents seeking great ideas for family together time. Equal parts instruction and inspiration, this book will guide readers of all experience levels to successfully execute and enjoy page after page of the whimsical and imaginative projects including: moon in your room, night sky flashlight, paper bag puppets and tie-dye tapestries.

* * *

'Create Your Own Camping Activities'

This book has suggestions for fun things to do throughout your entire camping trip, whether you're in-the-tent or on-the-road, around the campfire or at the picnic table, as well tips for exploring nature in and around the campground. With plenty of photos and step-by-step instructions, there are games to entertain the whole family, stuff that’s just for kids, things to do outside, and ideas for cold and rainy days. All you'll need is your imagination and things that can be found around the campsite (or basic craft items like paper, pens and glue). Topics include: a basic guide to camping, camping games and activities, camping crafts, exploring the great outdoors, and camping survival skills.

* * *

