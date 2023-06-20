FICTION

'Last Days of Summer'

by Steve Kluger

Joey Margolis is the neighborhood punching bag, growing up goofy and mostly fatherless in Brooklyn in the early 1940s. A boy looking for a hero, Joey decides to latch on to Charlie Banks, the all-star third basemen for the New York Giants. But Joey's chosen champion doesn't exactly welcome the extreme attention of a persistent young fan with an overactive imagination. Then again, this strange, needy kid might be exactly what Banks needs.

* * *

'Kid Who Only Hit Homers'

by Matt Christopher

Sylvester loves baseball, but he isn't exactly what you'd call a good hitter. Even though he wants nothing more than to join his neighborhood team, the Hooper Redbirds, he's sure he'll never do anything more than warm the bench. But then he meets the mysterious Mr. Baruth who promises to make Sylvester one of the best players ever. Suddenly, Sylvester goes from the worst player on the team to the kid who can only hit homers. With his overnight success, however, come tough questions. Will Sylvester ever learn the true meaning of teamwork? And what will happen when he has to learn to stand on his own? This is a story about baseball, confidence, perseverance, and being a good teammate.

* * *

'Baseball Baby'

by Diane Adams

illustrated by Charlene Chua

A toddler spends an afternoon at the park with his family where he is introduced to baseball for the first time. He makes a few mistakes as he warms up, takes the field, and goes to bat, but he keeps going until he scores the final run of the day and goes to bed a winner.

* * *

NONFICTION

'The Phenomenon'

by Rick Ankiel

The story of how St. Louis Cardinals prodigy Rick Ankiel lost his once-in-a-generation ability to pitch — not due to an injury, but an anxiety condition widely known as "the Yips". It came without warning, in the middle of a playoff game, with millions of people watching. And it has never gone away. Yet the true test of Ankiel's character came not on the mound, but in the long days and nights that followed as he searched for a way to get back in the game. For four and a half years, he fought the Yips every way he knew: Psychotherapy, medication, deep-breathing exercises, self-help books, and, eventually, vodka. And then, Ankiel made an amazing turnaround: Returning to the Major Leagues as a hitter and playing seven successful seasons.

* * *

'The Baseball 100'

by Joe Posnanski

One hundred of baseball’s legends come alive in these pages, which are not merely rankings but vibrant profiles of the game’s all-time greats. Posnanski dives into the biographies of iconic Hall of Famers, unfairly forgotten All-Stars, talents of today, and more. He doesn’t rely just on records and statistics — he lovingly retraces players’ origins, illuminates their characters, and places their accomplishments in the context of baseball’s past and present. Just how good is Clayton Kershaw in the 21st century game compared to Greg Maddux dueling with the juiced hitters of the 1990s? How do the career and influence of Hank Aaron compare to Babe Ruth’s? Which player in the Top 10 most deserves to be resurrected from history? The book also highlights the players of the segregated Negro Leagues, men whose extraordinary careers were largely overlooked by sportswriters at the time and unjustly lost to history.

* * *

'The Grandest Stage'

by Tyler Kepner

In seven scintillating chapters, Kepner delivers an indelible portrait of baseball’s signature event — the World Series. He digs deep for essential tales dating back to the beginning in 1903, adding insights from Hall of Famers like Reggie Jackson, Mike Schmidt, Jim Palmer, Dennis Eckersley and many others who have thrived — and failed — when it mattered most. Why do some players, like Madison Bumgarner, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz, crave the pressure? How do players handle a dream that comes up short? What’s it like to manage in the World Series, and what are the secrets of building a champion? Kepner celebrates unexpected heroes like Bill Wambsganss, who pulled off an unassisted triple play in 1920, probes the mysteries behind magic moments (Did Babe Ruth call his shot in 1932? How could Eckersley walk Mike Davis to get to Kirk Gibson in 1988?) and busts some long-time myths.

* * *

'Magic Season'

by Wade Rouse

Before his success in public relations, his loving marriage and his storied writing career, Wade Rouse was simply Ted Rouse's son. A queer kid in a conservative Ozarks community, Wade struggled at a young age to garner his father's approval and find his voice. For his part, Ted was a hard-lined engineer, offering little emotional support or encouragement. But Wade and Ted had one thing in common: an undying love of the St. Louis Cardinals. For decades, baseball offered Wade and his father a shared vocabulary — a way to stay in touch, to connect and to express their emotions. But when his father's health takes a turn for the worst, Wade returns to southwest Missouri to share one final season with his father. As the Cards race towards a dramatic pennant race, Wade and his father begin to open up in way they never thought possible. Together, inning by inning during their own magic season, they'll move towards forgiveness, reconciliation, and peace.

* * *

'The Cloudbuster Nine'

by Anne R. Keene

In 1943, while the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals were winning pennants and meeting in that year's World Series, one of the nation's strongest baseball teams practiced on a college field in the heart of North Carolina. Ted Williams, Johnny Pesky, and Johnny Sain were among a cadre of fighter-pilot cadets who wore the Cloudbuster Nine baseball jersey at an elite Navy training school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As a child Jim Raugh suited up as the team bat boy and mascot. He got to know his baseball heroes personally, watching them hit the road on cramped buses, dazzling onlookers at dozens of games, including a war-bond exhibition with Babe Ruth at Yankee Stadium. Jim followed his baseball dreams as a college All-American but was crushed later in life by a failed Major League bid with the Detroit Tigers. He would have carried this story to his grave had his daughter not discovered his scrapbook. With the help of insights from World War II baseball veterans such as Yankees legends Dr. Bobby Brown and Eddie Robinson, the story of this remarkable team is brought to life for the first time.

* * *

'How Baseball Happened'

by Thomas W. Gilbert

Baseball’s true founders don’t have plaques in Cooperstown. The founders were the hundreds of uncredited amateurs who played without gloves, facemasks or performance incentives in the middle decades of the 19th century. They worked, built businesses and fought against the South in the Civil War. But that’s not the way the story has been told. You may have heard that Abner Doubleday or Alexander Cartwright invented baseball. You may have been told that a club called the Knickerbockers played the first baseball game in 1846. You have read that baseball’s color line was uncrossed and unchallenged until Jackie Robinson in 1947. Nope. Nope. Nope. You may have heard Cooperstown, Hoboken, or New York City called the birthplace of baseball, but not Brooklyn. Yet Brooklyn was the home of baseball’s first fans, the first ballpark, the first statistics ― and modern pitching. Baseball was originally supposed to be played, not watched. This changed when crowds began to show up at games in Brooklyn in the late 1850s. We fans weren’t invited to the party; we crashed it. Professionalism wasn’t part of the plan either, but when an 1858 Brooklyn versus New York City series accidentally proved that people would pay to see a game, the writing was on the outfield wall. When the first professional league was formed in 1871, baseball was already a fully formed modern sport with championships, media coverage, and famous stars. Professional baseball invented an organization, but not the sport itself. Baseball’s amazing amateurs had already done that.

