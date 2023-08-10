The Bookworm recommends books that will get your children excited to head back to the classroom.

'Crayons Go Back to School'

by Drew Daywalt

illustrated by Oliver Jeffers

The crayons are getting ready to go back to school, and each crayon has a subject they're looking forward to the most. They're also ready to meet new friends … and let loose during their very favorite time of day: art class. A humorous, back-to-school story from everyone's favorite school supply.

* * *

'If I Built a School'

by Chris Van Dusen

If Jack built a school, there would be hover desks and pop-up textbooks, skydiving wind tunnels and a trampoline basketball court in the gym, a robo-chef to serve lunch in the cafeteria, field trips to Mars, and a whole lot more. The inventive boy who described his ideal car and house in previous books is dreaming even bigger this time.

* * *

'Pete the Cat Rocking in my School Shoes'

by Eric Litwin

illustrated by James Dean

Pete the Cat is rocking in his school shoes. Pete discovers the library, the lunch room, the playground, and lots of other cool places at school. And no matter where he goes, Pete never stops moving and grooving and singing his song … because it’s all good.

* * *

'Don’t Eat Our Classmates'

by Ryan T. Higgins

It's the first day of school for Penelope Rex, and she can't wait to meet her classmates. But it's hard to make human friends when they're so darn delicious! That is, until Penelope gets a taste of her own medicine and finds she may not be at the top of the food chain after all.

* * *

'Spot Goes to School'

by Eric Hill

Join Spot on his very first day at school. As the day goes on, Spot finds he's having more and more fun — and what will he learn along the way? With fun flaps to develop fine motor skills and an adventurous story to encourage curiosity and exploration, this book is perfect for early learning and play.

* * *

'Elmo Loves His Teachers!'

by Christy Webster

illustrated by Steph Lew

Elmo loves his preschool teacher, his art teacher, his soccer coach, and all the other teachers in his life. This book features Elmo and his Sesame Street friends showing their appreciation for their teachers. Plus there are press-out cards included for kids to fill out and give to their teachers and coaches on Teacher Appreciation Day, or any day.

* * *

'First Grade, Here I Come!'

by D.J. Steinberg

illustrated by Tracy Bishop

First grade — it's the big time! After all, it's a real honest-to-goodness grade. In verses that are both funny and full of heart, D.J. Steinberg celebrates big and small moments, ones that all young "scholars" will relate to — baby teeth that won't fall out, choosing the perfect library book, celebrating Pajama Day, and wrangling with the mysteries of spelling. From the first day of school to the last, this engaging anthology is essential reading for all soon-to-be first graders.

* * *

'The Night Before Kindergarten'

by Natasha Wing

illustrated by Julie Durrell

It's the first day of school. Join the kids as they prepare for kindergarten: packing school supplies, posing for pictures, and the hardest part of all — saying goodbye to Mom and Dad. But maybe it won't be so hard once they discover just how much fun kindergarten really is.

* * *

Find these titles and many more by shopping locally at The Bookworm. Located at 90th and Center Streets, The Bookworm is an independent, family-owned bookstore with over 6,000-square-feet of space. The Bookworm offers an excellent selection of books, an outstanding children’s section and friendly, knowledgeable staff who know the books they sell. Learn more at www.bookwormomaha.com.