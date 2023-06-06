Attend a College World Series game

The College World Series begins June 15 at Charles Schwab Field. An opening celebration day will kick off the championship with fireworks on June 14.

Bike around the Zorinsky trail

The 7- to 8-mile bike trail is the ultimate outdoor activity for an active family. Bike among wildlife around the lake or bring a kayak and paddle in the lake.

Cook out with family

Pull out the patio chairs and grill burgers, hot dogs and steak in the backyard with friends and family for the perfect end to a long summer day. Check out our ideas for creative hot dog toppings.

Dinosaurs at the Wildlife Safari Park

Through Oct. 1, Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will feature Jurassic Adventure, a new experience featuring large and lifelike robotic dinosaurs.

Explore and shop at the Old Market or Aksarben farmers markets

Aksarben farmers market runs Sundays through Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Old Market farmers market runs Saturdays through Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Float down the Elkhorn river

A scenic 7-mile float of the Elkhorn River can take 3.5 to 6 hours on a tube and 2 to 3 hours on a kayak depending on river conditions. Tubes are available for rent for $25 per person.

Go fishing at Lake Cunningham

With its 390 acres that are partially surrounded by a city park, this is a great place to spend a day outdoors with the family.

Hike in Hummel Park

Located in the Florence neighborhood, the hiking path takes around one hour to walk and features scenic views.

Ice cream date

Omaha is loaded with ice cream destinations. Blackstone, Dundee and the Old Market are home to locally owned shops with plenty of sights nearby to explore.

Jump and play at a trampoline park

Check out one of the many metro area trampoline parks and channel your energy perfecting flips and twists.

Kiewit Luminarium visit

Omaha’s newest attraction, the Kiewit Luminarium has multiple exhibits with colorful multisensory games and attractions that are both educational and fun.

Lemonade stand

Teach your kids to earn pocket change the old-fashioned way.

Make slime

The slime craze is in full effect and has shown no sign of slowing down. Use white glue, baking soda, food coloring and a saline solution in a large mixing bowl for a fun craft perfect for rainy days. Try adding shaving cream to make fluffy slime.

Nighttime firefly catch and release

Fireflies are most active during the months of June and July. Use a mason jar to catch them for a fun night time activity.

Omaha Children's Museum visit

The Children's Museum has two special exhibits, “A Generation of Hope: Indigenous Peoples of the Heartland” and “Jurassic Nebraska.”

Picnic at the park

Omaha has more than 250 public parks. Memorial Park, near 58th and Dodge Streets, sits atop a hill with great views for a picnic.

Quik-Trip slushy drink

Cool off after a hot day with a sweet treat.

Road trip

They didn’t change the tourism motto to “It’s not for everyone” for no reason. Hop on I-80 and pick a direction.

Stroll through the conservatory at Lauritzen Gardens

Located in the heart of the city, this hidden sanctuary is a haven of calm and beauty. Perfect for photo shoots or relaxing.

Tie-dye T-shirts

Use rubber bands and dye to create twisting patterns and spirals.

UNO card game marathon with prizes

A great activity to gear up for a movie night or to entertain on a stormy summer night.

Visit the Gene Leahy Mall and splash pad

The new Gene Leahy Mall was revealed to the public last year with a new playground, splash pad, dog park, swings, amphitheater, pond and sculpture garden.

Wave pool and waterpark at Fun-plex

The largest amusement park in Nebraska is located at 70th and Q Streets and hosts many water attractions to make memories and avoid the summer heat.

‘X’ marks the spot, homemade treasure hunt

Burn and crumple a map, draw your backyard, put X’s on the maps indicating spots with clues or prizes.

YMCA

Local YMCA’s have plenty of children’s classes including gymnastics, dance, martial arts and more.

Zoo day at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Surprise the family with a trip to the zoo. Soar in the Skyfari chair lift or submerge yourself in marine life under the observation tunnel in the aquarium.