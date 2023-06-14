Let's be honest, getting kids to eat healthy can be a bit of a chore.

As parents, we are always looking for snacks that aren't laden with sugar and preservatives. But very few kids I know would, given a choice, snack on veggies instead of sweets or chips.

One of the most successful ways to get them eating the right foods is by making the process fun. These adorable fruit and vegetable bugs allow kids to explore new foods and tap into their creative energy. The healthy little critters are so much more exciting and flavorful than the "ants on a log" of my youth.

With the farmers market season just about here, soon there will be ample fresh-from-the-garden fruits and veggies to give these cute snacks a try.

FRUIT AND VEGETABLE BUG SNACKS

Bug base

Celery stalks, cut into various lengths for different bugs

Mini cucumbers, halved lengthwise with seeds scooped out, cut into various lengths

Sweet peppers, cut in half with seeds removed

"Glue"

Cream cheese

Peanut butter (or other nut/seed butter)

Veggies and fruits to build with

Cucumber slices

Cherry and/or grape tomatoes (various colors)

Chives, cut into 1-inch lengths

Black olives

Red and/or green grapes

Strawberries, sliced

Blueberries

Apple, sliced

Mini chocolate chips

Toothpicks

1. Begin by preparing the googly eyes for your fruit and vegetable bugs.

Option 1: Use a straw or knife to cut out black olive pupils. Pipe small dots of cream cheese onto a piece of parchment paper and top with black olive pupils. After assembling the eyes, place them in the freezer to chill for easier assembly later on.

Option 2: Pipe small dots of cream cheese onto a piece of parchment and top with mini chocolate chips or dark, round cookie decorating sprinkles.

Tip: If you don’t have piping bags, sandwich bags with the tip of the corner cut off will work well for piping eyes.

2. Prepare fruit and vegetables. Scoop seeds from mini cucumbers and peppers. Help your bugs stand upright by slicing a flat edge on the bottoms of mini cucumbers and celery sticks.

3. Fill celery stalks, peppers and/or mini cucumbers with cream cheese, using a piping bag or spoon. Fill celery stalks with peanut butter, using a piping bag or spoon. These will be the base of all the fruit and vegetable bugs you make.

4. Set the kids loose with their imagination. If kids want to add chive "antenna," use a toothpick to pierce the fruit or vegetable "head" and poke chives in the hole.

Adapted from www.naturespath.com