Backyard barbecues are a great way to connect with friends and loved ones this summer. Next time you plan a gathering, jazz up the normal hot dogs and brats by creating a hot dog bar.

We set out about a dozen toppings and sauces on a hot dog bar recently. Our friends enjoyed a list of recommended "recipes" to push them out of their normal routine of ketchup and mustard.

"There are so many fun toppings, I'm going to have to eat like four hot dogs to try them all," said Bryce Bunde.

After trying the recipe for a Hawaiian Dog, Tracy Hirschfeld said, "I never would have thought to put those toppings on a hot dog, but it was really, really good."

Need some inspiration? Here are some ideas for toppings:

RECIPES

Chili Cheese Dog: chili, cheddar cheese, green onion

Mexican Dog: corn salsa, avocado, chipotle crema

Bacon Mac Dog: macaroni and cheese, bacon, crispy onions

Hawaiian Dog: caramelized onion, pineapple, chopped bacon, barbecue sauce

Memphis Dog: bacon-wrapped hot dog, barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, chopped scallions

Reuben Dog: sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing

Chicago Dog: white onion, mustard, sweet pickle relish, sport peppers, dill pickle spear, tomato, celery seed on a poppy seed bun

Buffalo Dog: buffalo wing sauce, shredded lettuce, carrot shreds, blue cheese crumbles, ranch or blue cheese dressing

Seattle Dog: cream cheese, grilled onions, jalapeno slices, sauerkraut, sriracha, barbecue sauce

CORN SALSA

2 ears of sweet corn

1 jalapeno, seeds removed, finely diced

¼ cup finely diced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons lime juice

salt and pepper, to taste

1. Grill sweet corn over medium-high heat, turning often to avoid burning. Allow to cool.

2. Once cool to the touch, cut corn off the cob and add to a medium sized bowl.

3. Add jalapeno, red onion, cilantro and lime juice to the corn. Stir.

4. Taste. Add salt and/or pepper as needed.

Adapted from delish.com

CHIPOLTE CREMA

1 cup sour cream

1½ tablespoons chopped chipotles in adobo sauce

1½ tablespoons lime juice

1½ teaspoons honey

¼ teaspoon salt

2 cloves garlic, minced

1. Add all ingredients to a food processor and pulse until peppers and garlic are completely incorporated.

2. Sauce will thicken a bit as it sets. If too thick, add 1 tablespoon of water to thin. This will not affect the taste.

Adapted from copymethat.com

PICKLE RELISH

4 cups unpeeled, finely diced cucumber (seeds removed from larger cucumbers)

2 large onions diced

1 green bell pepper finely diced

1 red bell pepper finely diced

¼ cup kosher salt (not a typo)

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

1 cup cider vinegar

1 tablespoon celery seeds

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1. If using large cucumbers, cut in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds with a spoon. Discard the seeds.

2. Combine the diced cucumbers, onions and peppers in a large stock pot. Sprinkle the ¼ cup kosher salt over the vegetable. Fill the pot with ice cold water enough to cover the diced vegetables. Set the mixture aside to rest for 2 hours.

3. Line a fine mesh sieve with cheesecloth and add the vegetables. Allow them to drain for 10 minutes, then gather the ends of the cheesecloth together and twist to form a bundle. Squeeze a little tighter to press out the liquid, allowing it to drain. Don't smash the vegetables but gently extract as much liquid as possible.

4. While the vegetables are draining, combine the vinegar, sugar, celery and mustard seeds in the large pot.

5. Bring the mixture to a boil and add the vegetables.

6. Stir and bring it back to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

7. Using a slotted spoon, place the hot relish in glass jars with lids. Spoon additional brine over the vegetable if needed to cover. If preserving, process according to standard canning procedures.

8. If not canning, cool the jars then store the jars of relish in the refrigerator. This relish will keep for several weeks if refrigerated.