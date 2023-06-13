Oribel Cocoon Z High Chair

It took less than 10 minutes to assemble this versatile high chair. The height is easily adjustable and the seat also reclines so a non-eating infant can join the family at the table. The cozy seat keeps your baby comfortable at every stage. "I absolutely love this high chair! The recliner feature is a game-changer, creating a cozy and perfect snooze spot for my little one," said a reviewer. "I highly recommend this high chair to any parent looking for both style and functionality." The design is durable, easy to clean and includes a dishwasher safe food tray. $249, loveoribel.com

Momi 1-bottle starter set

Momi bottles are designed to stretch and pull just like a mother’s breast. The starter set comes with all three nipple flows so you can find what works best for your baby. You can also choose from glass or BPA-free plastic bottle bases. Their anti-colic vents are designed to reduce gassiness, regurgitation, and discomfort. The only complaint is the bottles don't fit in most bottle warmers because if it's shape. The bottles are microwave, dishwasher (top shelf) and UV sterilizer safe. $49, momi.baby

Mommy’s Bliss Little Gums Massage Gel

This organic gel is designed for babies 2 months and up, and it easily soothes baby's tender gums. Each box includes two tubs: one for day time, one for night time. Our reviewer said she likes that it's an organic, all-natural product. "I felt safe giving it to my son. It seems to help. Definitely doesn’t take all the teething pain away but he does better with it, especially when we keep it in the refrigerator." $13.99, walmart.com

Little Unicorn Security Blankets

“My daughter absolutely loves these blankets! They are lightweight with a super soft satiny edge that she loves to rub between her fingers." The three-pack is perfect because we always have one clean.” The 16-inch square blankets are made of organic cotton muslin that is thin enough that you needn’t worry about having them in the crib with your little one. They come in a dozen adorable prints. $20, littleunicorn.com

Lil Nipper infant nail clipper

You now can safely trim your baby's nails. The Lil Nipper Infant nail clipper is specifically designed for babies delicate nails. It has a bright LED light that shines over the nail slot making it easier to see what you are trimming. The Lil Nipper automatic fingernail clipper uses a proprietary USB cable for charging. Also available in sizes for children and adults. Infant size is perfect for babies 3 months through 5 years old. The child size is designed for children 5 years old to 13 years old and the adult size is good for folks 13 and older. $49, amazon.com