The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.

PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag

PackIt’s Freezable Lunch Bag is made with freezable gel built-in the walls of the lunch bag. The smart design eliminates the need for separate ice packs. Just toss it in the freezer the night before and it's ready by morning. Our tester used the bag to take lunch to the zoo. "I was pleasantly surprised at how cold the bag kept our lunch while walking around outside on a 90-degree day. If it can stay cold there, keeping a school lunch cold will be a breeze." The lunch bag is quite large to easily accommodate bento containers. The company also has a line of smaller, traditional zippered lunch boxes. The poly-canvas exterior is durable and comes in a variety of patterns for kids of all ages. packit.com, $23.99

* * *

STNKY Bags

STNKY Bags are designed to sort, store, carry, wash and dry everything from sweaty gym clothes to laundry when you travel. The bags do a great job of locking in those stinky smells from dirty, sweaty clothes. Then, when it’s laundry time, simply open the bottom zipper, turn the bag inside out and the STNKY Bag becomes a wash bag. Toss it in the washer and dryer, bag and all, and you’ll be ready to go again! Our reviewer cautions not to overfill the bag if you want to leave the garments in to wash. She felt her clothes had a bit of soapy residue so she pulled out half the clothes and washed again. Second try came out clean. "But the bags did an awesome job of holding in the smell of dirty laundry from days of hiking." Another reviewer used the bag on a two-week mission trip. She said "the bag was wonderful to keep my dirty clothes separate in my space. I didn't have to worry about my clean clothes smelling sweaty before I even put them on." The bag comes in two sizes. stnky.us; small, $28, large, $35

* * *

RiotPWR RP1950 Controller

The Riot game controller is a really cool option for mobile gamers to get better control of any game that supports a game pad, offering much better options than most touchscreen controls found in most games. The controller feels solid and sturdy, and all of the face buttons, joysticks and d-pads and triggers feel pretty normal for an Xbox style controller like this. The cable options for Lightning and USB-C are great for any phone. Our reviewer said he had no problems with any connections on any games. The only issue he found while playing was that the phone mount leans pretty far forward, and doesn't have much flexibility, "but you get used to it." "This controller is a great, cheaper option for mobile gaming compared to similar controllers for phones like the Backbone Controller or the Razer Kishi." $69.95; apple.com or amazon.com

* * *

WonderFold W1 Tokidoki Stroller Wagon

Consider a foldable wagon as an alternative to a double stroller. The WonderFold easily folds up and holds up to two passengers with five-point adjustable safety harnesses. It comes with a removable UV-protection canopy that provides shade for little ones while they ride. It also comes with extra storage on all sides including back panel pocket, front pockets and side flap pockets for maximum storage capacity. A reviewer said, "This wagon literally goes EVERYWHERE with us! The color is so fun, it’s so well made, easy to fold, so much easier to maneuver that’s a double stroller. We love it!" The company also has four-seat wagon options. www.wonderfoldwagon.com; $359

* * *

Scentco Water Magic Books

Water Magic paint with water coloring books are made of a sturdy cardboard with reusable activity pages that fill with color when kids "paint" them with water and they erase when dry. They really are no-mess and are perfect for travel or any time you need help entertaining little ones. Our reviewer said these books were perfect to keep her 3-year-old entertained on frequent car trips and at older sibling's sporting events. "Such a great idea for a low-mess travel activity." amazon.com; $11.99 for a 2-pack