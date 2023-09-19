The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.

* * *

Coffee anywhere

Steeped Coffee’s single-serve, eco-friendly coffee bags allow you to steep a farm-to-cup brew nearly anywhere (think tea bags for coffee). No need to give up high-end coffee. With a Steeped Coffee Bag and a little bit of patience, your great-tasting, ethically sourced glass of cold summer happiness is just a few minutes away. Nitro-sealed to preserve freshness, Steeped Coffee Packs are made with renewable and compostable materials and presented in recyclable packaging. Our reviewer said she loves cold brewed coffee, especially in the summer, but it’s hard to make good cold brew when traveling. "Steeped coffee bags are just what I was looking for. I put a bag in cup of water in a Mason jar overnight and it was deliciously smooth coffee in the morning." steepedcoffee.com; $14.95/8-pack

* * *

Treats you'll want to eat

Fruitcake sometimes gets a bad wrap, but you definitely won't want to re-gift this treat! Grandma's Bake Shoppe fruitcake made by the Beatrice Bakery Company in Beatrice, Nebraska, is chock-full of high-quality nuts and dried fruits. A friend said he receives a Grandma's Bake Shoppe fruitcake every Christmas and it's one of the things he looks forward to every December. Our testers (my co-workers) could see why. They sampled the fruitcake two ways: sliced in individual wrapping and in snack-sized squares coated in a creamy milk chocolate. The latter "would be a fun treat on a charcuterie board." Our testers also were loving the chocolate rum cake: "It was rich and moist and was delicious served with a scoop of ice cream." And, the southern pecan cake "shouldn't be passed up" according to one of our taste testers. The mail order company has dozens of breads and cakes on their website: grandmasbakeshoppe.com, prices vary

* * *

Drink with style

Keep your hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold in style. High Camp Flasks are the perfect treat for yourself or gift for someone who enjoys spirits, wine or hot drinks in their favorite outdoor place. The Firelight 750 holds 750ml, is made of premium stainless steel and has two magnetic tumblers that seamlessly integrate with the flask. Our tester said it held a bottle of wine perfectly chilled for a night at Jazz on the Green. But noted it would be excellent for hot chocolate for a fall night at the pumpkin patch. "This will serve us well on countless adventures (including around the fire in our own back yard). In particular I love the magnetic attachment of the tumblers. It's strong and secure, but not hard to remove when you want to." High Camp Flasks also offers custom laser-engraving. highcampflasks.com, 750 ml, $125; 375 ml, $89

* * *

Bye, bye fur

The FurZapper Glove is an easy and gentle way to pet the hair off your furbaby instead of it coming off in your hand (and making you sneeze!). Their fur sticks to the tacky surface of the glove and then rinses off easily. It works on all kinds of surfaces, too, like the couch or pillow where they love to sleep. Made of allergy-free, hypo-allergenic silicone, it can be used thousands of times. Love that you can hang it up. amazon.com, $9.99

* * *

Smart cards

Brain Quest’s early-learning card decks are packed with questions that promote language development, cognitive growth and social skills. And most of all, they’re fun. Brain Quest For Threes Q&A cards help children explore and learn about counting, matching, color, number and letter recognition. Our review said "this set is for kids ages 3 to 4. All kids’ learning and attention spans are different, but based on our kiddos I'd say it skews closer to age 4." Brain Quest offers various card sets for kids up through seventh grade. barnesandnoble.com, $12.99