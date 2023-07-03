We know that trends always come back around, so it's no surprise that tie dye has been making a comeback over the past few years.

Creating your own tie-dye towel allows you to stay fashionable and have a stylish accessory that stands out at the pool or during outdoor activities.

This summertime craft allows you to unleash your creativity and express your personal style. It's a craft that can be enjoyed by all ages (but be prepared to get a little messy).

All you need is a white towel, a roll of duct tape and a spray bottle tie dye kit. We couldn't find this locally and had to order online.

Personalized tie dye beach towels

Plain white 100% cotton towels

Duct tape

Tulip tie dye spray kit

Gloves (the kit comes with gloves but they are way too big for kids so you may need to purchase smaller plastic gloves)

Plastic table cloths or tarp

1. Wash the towels first and dry without a dryer sheet.

2. Spell out the name in duct tape. For longer names you may need to use initials or nickname. Six letters was max for the towels we used. For rounded letters, cut very small strips of duct tape and overlap them to make the circular shape.

3. Create a work surface area. Plastic tablecloths or tarps work great. If it's windy, you may want to do this in the garage so the wind doesn't blow onto the kiddo's feet and legs.

4. Start spraying. Remind kids of the color wheel and what happens when you mix certain colors. (For example, don't spray orange and green to close unless you want brown!)

5. Allow to dry in the sun.

6. Peel off the letters once dry. Wash in the washer with the towels ONLY. The color will fade a bit, but still be vibrant. Do not worry about the letters bleeding — they do not.