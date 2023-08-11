It's back-to-school time, which means it's time for first-day-of-school photos!

Let your kids create this fun frame to put their picture in.

School Bus Picture Frame

8 jumbo craft sticks

Yellow paint

Black paint

Silver paint

Glue

Red gems, see note

1. Paint six sticks yellow and allow to dry.

2. Paint one stick black and allow to dry.

3. Paint one stick silver and allow to dry.

4. Cut or break the black stick in half.

5. Position two yellow sticks vertically. Glue two yellow sticks across the top. From the bottom, glue the silver stick, then two yellow sticks above it. Let glue dry.

6. Turn over and glue black sticks, setting them in ½-1 inch from outside edge.

7. On the front, glue red gems on the lower yellow sticks to look like tail lights.

NOTE: If you don't have red gems, you could also cut circles from red construction paper, paint red circles or add red glitter instead.