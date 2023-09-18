Your teen might be old enough that he or she wants to start babysitting to earn a little cash and become more independent.

Before they take on a job, there's some things to think about, says Stevie Gass, a registered nurse and babysitting instructor for the Nebraska Chapter of the National Safety Council.

No. 1 is safety, Gass said, so parents need to take an active role in the fledgling enterprise,

"With all the social media available we always discourage posting any personal information online," she said.

She recommends that teens start by babysitting for people known to their parents.

Those jobs for close neighbors and family friends will allow your child to build a resume.

"If they are a great babysitter, the word will spread quickly in the community and social circles," Gass said.

When your teen becomes more experienced and starts to branch out, the National Safety Council recommends that parents meet potential families that want to hire their teen.

The organization gives teens a babysitting orientation form to keep notes.

"If for any reason the teen or their parents feel it is not a good fit or has any safety concerns, it is important to politely decline the job," Gass said. "This will prevent any potential negative experiences."

There is no magic age at which boys and girls are ready to babysit. Every teen matures and becomes responsible on their own timeline depending on their individual experiences with children.

"I highly recommend having the teen take a "safe babysitting" class such as the one the National Safety Council-Nebraska Chapter offers. "This is an 8-hour, in-person training which includes caring for children and their basic needs plus emergency training in First Aid and CPR."

This class is called CABS: child and babysitting safety. It's an important first step for them to begin their journey as a safe and responsible babysitter, she said.

Several other organizations such as the Red Cross also have classes. Do a Google search and you'll find lots of opportunities in the Omaha area.

In the National Safety Council class, teens will also learn how to create a resume that would include their available hours and pay expectations.

The class suggests that newcomers ask babysitters they know what they are charging and follow that example. The rate may vary depending on experience level and number of children.

The pay ranges from $10 to $15 per hour.

Once your teen is done with the class, a good choice to get started is to become a mother's helper. The parent is home and present if needed while the teen cares for the children.