I was 9 years old the first time I hid in the corner of a dark classroom with my head between my knees. It was 2011, and I was experiencing my first encounter with a school shooting.

On Jan. 5, 2011, I was a third grader at Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary on 162nd and Dodge Streets when Robert Butler Jr., a senior at Millard South High School, opened fire on his classmates and educators, killing the vice principal and himself.

Unsure of his motives, Millard Public Schools put all district schools into a “Code Red” lockdown for safety measures.

Even at 9, the severity of the situation was clear to me — the fear, uncertainty and confusion were evident on the faces of everyone. It wasn’t until we were released to our parents later that afternoon that we understood the reason for our hours-long forced silence.

From that day on, the reality of school shootings became clearer. It meant that at any moment I could be forced into a silent, dark corner of my classroom praying that whatever threat of danger that landed me there would end. In that moment, school, a place I yearned for, was no longer my safe place but rather a place where I knew violence could touch me.

According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, 16 incidents of gun violence on school properties occurred in 2011, one of which was the Millard South shooting. In 2022, that number was 304. That’s an 1,800% increase in 11 years.

The K-12 School Shooting Database also compiled the top five deadliest school shootings which include:

1. Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007, with 30 deaths

2. Sandy Hook Elementary on Dec. 14, 2012, with 26 deaths

3. Uvalde on May 24, 2022, with 21 deaths

4. Parkland High School on Feb. 14, 2018, with 17 deaths

5. Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, with 12 deaths.

I have been alive and a student for four of the top five school shootings in United States’ history. I was in kindergarten when the Virginia Tech shooting happened, fifth grade during Sandy Hook, a sophomore during Parkland and in college during Uvalde.

Regardless of age or grade, when a school shooting happens, education stops. Not only for the school affected, but for schools across the country.

Classwork halts after these traumatic events because of sheer fear. Fear from students, teachers, administrators, parents and communities. Instead of students continuing their education, a pause in the school day is forced to allow for a re-teaching of safety protocols to slightly ease the collective growing panic.

Now, as I enter my last year as a college student at the University of South Dakota, I am lucky to have made it through my educational journey unscathed by a gunman. However, many of my classmates haven’t been so lucky.

Our once tedious college syllabus days have now been replaced by campus safety lectures followed by many of my classmates’ first-hand accounts of the horrors they experienced in high school, middle school or elementary school due to gun violence.

As students, it is upsetting and frustrating that our first day of classes hold conversations about what items in the room could be used as shields or weapons if the time were to come when a violent gunman was at the door to our classroom. Our schools should be safe places to learn and grow for students of any age, not a place of fear.

Unfortunately, our new reality includes a constant news cycle plagued by violence and death, social media apps keeping us up to date on shootings around the globe and conversations about how we can protect ourselves and each other in our daily lives.

Due to the constantly growing number of gun-related tragedies, fear not only creeps into my mind while I’m walking around campus, but it’s ever present in my life.

Whether I am cheering on Creighton at the CHI Center, attending MAHA Music Festival in Aksarben, walking around Charles Schwab field during the College World Series or shopping at Westroads Mall around the holidays, if I’m in a crowded area, I often find my head on a swivel as I hope I’m not the next victim.

These thoughts play through the minds of millions of students each day as they walk into class. That fear is our new reality, and it’s a horrible one.

Sydney Johnson is a senior at the University of South Dakota, where she is studying journalism and Spanish. She graduated in 2020 from Millard North High School.