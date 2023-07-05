Tie-dye marshmallows are a fun treat on their own.

Or even better, they'll add a pop of color and whimsy to s'mores at your next backyard fire pit.

These colorful marshmallows are a fantastic way to add a creative twist to a summertime tradition.

Tie Dye Marshmallows

3 packages unflavored gelatin (¼ ounce packets)

1 ¼ cup water, divided

2 cups sugar

1 cup corn syrup

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

Powdered sugar

4 to 5 gel food colorings in bright colors

8- or 9-inch square baking dish

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer, add ¾ cup cold water and the unflavored gelatin. Stir and let sit.

2. In a 2-quart pan, combine the sugar, corn syrup and remaining ½ cup of water. Heat over medium and bring to a boil. Once boiling, raise heat to high and cook until the mixture reaches 240 F.

3. Using a fine mesh sieve, completely cover the bottom of the square baking dish with a solid layer of powdered sugar. Have a bowl and spoon for each color of food coloring ready before whipping the marshmallow.

4. Turn stand mixer to low and carefully pour the hot sugar mixture into the gelatin. Gradually increase the speed to high, using caution to not splatter the hot sugar mixture. Whip on high for about 7 to 10 minutes. Add vanilla and mix till combined. (If making plain white marshmallows, continue to whip on high for a total of 15 minutes. In order to make and swirl the different colors, you need the marshmallow mixture to be a little softer, so only whip for 7 to 10 minutes.)

5. Once you have whipped the mixture, quickly divide the marshmallow into the bowls and color each one with the different gel food colorings. Work quickly. The mixture will set fast.

6. You will pour the marshmallow into the pan in layers. First, pour about half of each marshmallow color into different corners of the pan. Then repeat another layer adding marshmallow over the top of a different color. Use a rubber spatula to scrape out all the marshmallow into a third layer.

7. Using a stick of any kind (a chopstick works great), begin to swirl the colors into each other, careful not to completely mix the colors together.

8. With the fine mesh sieve, generously cover the marshmallow mixture with powdered sugar. Let sit uncovered overnight to set.

9. Run a knife along the edges. Remove the marshmallows from the pan and cut into squares.

10. The marshmallows are a bit softer than traditional, store-bought marshmallows so be prepared for them to melt faster if making s'mores.

Tie Dye Beach Towels add more fun in the sun at the pool, beach or backyard Creating your own tie-dye towel allows you to stay fashionable and have a stylish accessory that stands out at the pool or during outdoor activities.