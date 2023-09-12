When my husband and I decided we wanted to try for a third baby, I had one concern in the back of my mind.

And that was the age gap between a future baby and our older sons.

When I got pregnant, I did the math: Our new baby would be six and eight years younger than our sons.

I felt bad for this baby. He’s an infant. His brothers are now 9 and 7. When the baby, Jack, turns 10, his oldest brother, Sam, will be heading off to college. His next oldest brother, Elliott, will be midway through high school.

I worried, will they ever be close?

Sure they will. But parents shouldn’t expect or strive for those relationships to be really close at every single developmental stage, said Dr. Corey Lieneman, a clinical child psychologist at the Nebraska Medical Center.

“They might go through a few years where they argue more, and they might go through a few years where they don't spend that much time together. But it doesn't mean that, in the end, they won't be close,” Lieneman said.

My siblings and I are very close in age. As we grew up, we hit most stages around the same time. When I was a senior in high school, my brother was a junior and my sister a freshman. It was fun. Then we entered adulthood around the same time and married within a few years of each other. Even our kids are all around the same age.

To this day, we have a very tight bond. I’ve attributed it to our closeness in age, which is some of what gave me pause about my own children’s age gap.

My husband’s family has a larger age gap among his siblings, which makes me feel better. He’s always had a close relationship with his older siblings even when they went off to college and he was still in elementary school. He’s the youngest of the bunch, and his oldest sibling is eight years his senior (with another brother 7 years older and a sister three years older).

To him, they were these cool adults who helped him play baseball, introduced him to new music and were just there to offer a lot of support for things they’d been through not all that long before.

That’s the exact advice Lieneman gave me when I spoke to her about my worries.

“It’ll be important to find ways that the relationship can be reinforcing to the other,” she said.

This is especially important when the age gap seems at its greatest. For my family, that will likely be when my oldest is in college and my youngest is in elementary school. I’ll need to find that common ground, Lieneman said.

I don’t know what that will be yet; maybe it’ll be cooking, comic books, nature or sports.

“The older child can take on more of an ‘I’ll teach you about what I know about this’ role,” she said. “It’s just more fun to learn it from a brother versus mom or dad telling you how to do it.”

That will also allow Sam to have some independence and to be seen as an adult — something he’ll very likely be looking for at that age — while allowing Jack to start figuring out who he is and what he’s good at.

If they fight — and they probably will — it doesn’t mean you are failing as a parent. During those tough times, be sure you’re looking for the small things that are going well, she said.

“You might go, ‘I guess they're not best friends. But you know, they were kind to each other today.’”

At some level, their relationship should be just fun and relaxed, she said.

“If you're modeling as a family that we value our other family members, regardless of if we always agree or we always enjoy doing everything together, then they're gonna grow up to value their family members, too.”

When in doubt, Lieneman said, trust your gut and have patience.

“Just have that end goal in mind that you know how you want your kids to be when they’re grown adults,” she said. “Know that there’s going to be some bumps along the way, but in the end, it’ll all work out OK.”