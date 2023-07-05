The pop group started by JoJo Siwa and her mom, Jess, will be on hand Saturday for Dance Night, part of this summer’s Omaha Mobile Stage Show Wagon youth talent show series.

Members of the all-girl group, XOMG POP!, will perform and act as hosts for the event at the performance pavilion at Gene Leahy Mall near 11th and Douglas Streets. The Siwas, who are both dancers, created the five-member group on their Peacock network show, “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution.” JoJo herself is not in the group.

The talent show series is modeled after the original Show Wagon, a popular World-Herald-sponsored summer event that ran from 1952 to 2010. The Omaha Parks Department coordinated the series.

JoJo, who grew up in Omaha, competed in Show Wagon as a young child.

“We are so excited for our XOMG POP! girls to perform in Omaha this summer just like JoJo did,” the Siwas said in a press release. “Show Wagon was something we looked forward to every summer, and we are so happy this generation of kids and families have these fun, memorable events to participate in.”

Dance Night, starting at 5 p.m., will feature 30 youth dance and movement acts in four-minute performances. It’s open to kids from ages 3 through 19. Winners in each age division will advance to the finals Aug. 20, where they will compete against winners from nine other talent shows held throughout the metropolitan area.

All the shows are free. For a complete schedule, go to omahamobilestage.org.

XOMG POP!’s debut song, “Candy Hearts,” reached the top 10 on the iTunes charts and has received about 120 million views on TikTok.

