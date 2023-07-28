Emily and Harrison Greenbaum love to surprise each other, and their wedding day in Las Vegas was intentionally filled with them.

They thought that would make it extra fun for their guests, who probably expected a few out-of-this-world moments with a groom who is a magician and comedian.

Surprise one was the location of the wedding ceremony: David Copperfield’s secret magic museum.

“We’re so incredibly to grateful to David — he’s such a mensch, a Yiddish phrase for ‘really good and honorable guy.’ He was so incredibly generous in letting us use his secret magic museum for the ceremony, and we chose his re-creation of Martinka’s famous Back Room as the perfect space for us to get married,” Harrison said.

The Back Room, a a New York workshop in the late 1880s and early 1900s, was accessible only to the top magicians of the time such as Harry Houdini, Howard Thurston and Harry Kellar. Several of Harrison’s friends from Tannen’s Magic Camp in Pennsylvania, where he was a camper and now volunteers as a counselor, were in attendance.

“In our first year of dating, Emily visited me at Magic Camp. Getting such strong approval from my Tannen’s Magic Camp family — my second family — was probably just as important as it was finding out how much my biological family loved her, too,” Harrison said.

One of their biggest surprises for their guests came during the ceremony, when the rabbi asked them for the rings and neither apparently could find them.

Copperfield then stepped forward, saying, “I think I can help.”

“After making a few hilarious ad-libbed jokes, he proceeded to make a rose bush appear and bloom, culminating with the appearance of the two rings,” Harrison said. “After handing the rings to Emily and me, he began to walk away, paused, and turned around. ‘One more thing,’ he said, as he gestured towards the vintage Thurston throwing stars on the stage, where an explosion of playing cards that read, ‘Mazel tov,’ all magically appeared.”

How they met

The former Emily Murtaugh, a Ralston High School graduate, moved to New York to work after attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A few years later she met Harrison, who is from Long Island, after matching on Tinder.

Harrison joked that he didn’t think she could be real, especially after her main photo only showed half her face. “I just assumed she must be hiding something hideous under there — I mean, she was that beautiful and that smart and that funny and still willing to meet up with me?” he said. “Something had to be horrifyingly wrong. Thankfully, that turned out not to be the case.”

Their first date at a comedy club, they both teasingly claim, got off on the wrong foot but after dinner they began to realize how much they had in common.

She found the one

In January 2021, after dinner at Mimi’s Restaurant and Piano Bar where they met, the waiter delivered an envelope to Emily kicking off an engagement scavenger hunt through their neighborhood. “Each clue was a QR code to a video from Harrison’s family and friends leading to the next location for the next clue.

“The hunt ended on the rooftop of our apartment building, decorated with roses and candles, where Harrison popped the question,” Emily said. “Most unique NYC proposal ever.”

Both love escape rooms, and that was Harrison’s inspiration. When she got to the final location, she received a map asking her to redraw her route, which was revealed to be in the shape of a heart.

“It was a lot of planning, although Emily I’m sure will tell you that the one thing I should’ve planned for was how freezing it was, even for a January in NYC,” Harrison said. “I’m so glad she pushed through and even more glad she said yes.”

Elvis is in the building

In the middle of wedding planning in May 2022, Harrison was cast as the star of Cirque du Soleil’s Mad Apple (the first comedian ever to headline a Cirque du Soleil show in the company’s history) at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas strip, so they moved west and they were wed in that city on the 40th anniversary of Emily’s parents’ wedding.

After their ceremony, they met their guests in the area of the museum devoted to Houdini, where an Elvis impersonator and their officiant was waiting to serenade them with “Can’t Help Falling in Love” featuring some ad-libbed lyrics about them and to make the marriage legal.

They liked having just 20 or so guests, allowing them to have quality time with each. They wanted to make sure the day was well-documented, so a good photographer and videographer was a must.

Surprises keep coming

After stops on their party bus to In-N-Out Burger, Golden Tiki and Ferraro’s Ristorante, they headed back to their home for an after-party complete with a 25-foot-tall T-Rex bouncy house and an aerialist act over their pool

“We even did an indoor hora (chair dance) in our living room,” Emily said.

One of the stops was at a restaurant where, while they were waiting for their food, every person at the table shared their favorite joke.

“Some were definitely way too filthy to print, but so many of them were incredible and came from an incredible place of love,” Harrison said. Our sisters’ speeches, in addition to being extremely poignant, were also really, really funny.”

On the way home, Emily played “It’s All Coming Back to Me” by Celine Dion. It’s a karaoke go-to for her and her friends, and her family members are big fans.

“As soon as it started playing, everyone on the bus started belting and giving the performance of their lives,” Emily said. “I remember looking at Harrison, holding our rings next to each other, being overwhelmed with happy tears, and telling him: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been happier than this exact moment.’”

Immediately after, they played “Amish Paradise” by Weird Al Yankovic.

“My best friend since kindergarten, Andrew, and I immediately began rapping to it, just as we had as 14- or 15-year-olds in Long Island while listening to this album on cassette. As I told Emily as we were nearing the final stop on our trip, ‘This is the best bus ride I’ll ever take in my life,’” Harrison said.

Memories to cherish

One of their best friends, Patrick Davis, gave them a gift and told them to be sure to open it on their wedding night

“Inside was a blank journal and a note prompting us to write down everything we could remember from the day, so that on future anniversaries we can do the same and see what details/stories stick with us in each retelling and go back and see what moments we may have forgotten over time,” Harrison said. “It is a beautiful way to start an anniversary tradition, and recounting the day alone and in pajamas after the chaos died down ultimately became one of our favorite moments of what was a hectic (but happy) day. And, if you don’t have the energy to write everything out, you can also make a recording of everything you can remember, which also can serve as a cherished keepsake of the day.”

They never talked about giving each other gifts. They just looked forward to writing their own vows and sharing them with their closest friends and family. But in the end, they each had secret gifts for each other.

“During the first look, Harrison gave me a necklace with a pendant of a heart from the Zelda video game series, which I play religiously. Harrison actually introduced me to the Zelda games fairly early in our relationship.”

Emily had several surprises for Harrison.

“Before our first look, I was handed an envelope with a QR code and a note saying, ‘I know you won’t get cold feet, but in case you do, here’s a message from a god amongst men.’ The code was a link to a video of Broadway star Patrick Page, who Emily and I had both seen in ‘Hadestown’ and who is a huge magic fan,” Harrison said.

They rehearsed with Emily walking down the aisle to a romantic version of the Jurassic Park theme song but on the day, that music was preceded by a parody of the music Harrison opens his comedy and magic show with, with special lyrics about the wedding recorded by Tony-nominated actor Rob McClure.

“I’ll be honest: at that point, I was laughing and crying simultaneously and, if it wasn’t clear a million times before then, I knew I had absolutely picked the right woman,” Harrison said.

Emily also surprised him by tracking down actress Andrea Martin to record a message wishing them both good luck in their nuptials.

Lots of laughs

Harrison says Emily is smart, beautiful, kind, silly, strong and brave. “She also loves so many of the things that I love, like board games and escape rooms, smart jokes and dumb jokes, magic and the performing arts, and is absolutely the most supportive person I know. I think a soulmate is someone who all your weird lines up with and, by that or really any definition, I couldn’t have found a more perfect soulmate.”

Emily said Harrison continues to show her how fun life can be, making her laugh every day. He’s also the first to suggest spontaneous outings and adventures. “He encourages me to try new things and chase my passions, and I feel incredibly lucky to have someone so brilliant, kind, and supportive in my corner.”

About their big day Photographer: Siga Gubista Wedding date: June 10, 2023 Rehearsal dinner: BrewDog Las Vegas Ceremony: David Copperfield’s Magic Museum Reception: In-N-Out, The Golden Tiki, Ferraro’s Ristorante, and their home Bridal gown: The Bride Shoppe in San Diego; Cinderella Divine, customized by PinCushion Las Vegas Hair stylist: Ruby Finch Makeup artist: Ruby Finch Rings: hers Brilliant Earth and Aaron Leland Jewelers; his Eternate Event coordination and design: Amber Alyse Events Florist: Valen Ibarra, Blumenhaus Cake: Caked Las Vegas Pies: Pies Unlimited Las Vegas Rentals: Slide Into Vegas

Photos: Emily and Harrison's wedding celebration