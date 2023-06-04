Summer is here and Omaha Public Library enters its busiest time of the year with its annual Summer Reading Program. From June 1 to July 31, staff encourage library patrons to celebrate reading and learning with a fun challenge and free special programs.

Since 1909, the Omaha library has encouraged summer reading to help kids and teens to exercise their minds and improve their reading skills. While some kids look forward to having free time in the summer to read the books they enjoy, other kids may need a little more incentive.

This year, Omaha Public Library will provide kids and teens with two free books to keep when they register for the summer reading program — giving them reading material to help them get started toward their summer goals. After completing 10 hours of reading and/or other learning activities, kids and teens will receive additional prizes (while supplies last), along with an entry for raffle prizes. The raffle is not just for kids and teens — adults can sign up for the summer reading program, too. Each of Omaha Public Library’s 12 branch locations will raffle a Nintendo Switch Lite, a family membership to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, Squishmallows, and a variety of gift cards.

Kids and their parents looking for entertaining and educational things to do during the summer will find free programs for everyone at the library. Tweens and teens can participate in escape rooms or attend workshops on gardening and creating zines. Kids in early elementary school can participate in animal shows, makerspaces, Zumba class and escape rooms. Younger children can meet beloved storybook characters Llama Llama and Bad Kitty, as well as Stormy from the Omaha Storm Chasers and members of the Omaha Symphony at special storytimes.

Take full advantage of summer weather by joining “Out & About” storytimes in locations around town, such as parks, gardens, splash pads or a fire station. The library is partnering with two community gardens — Dundee and Peony Park — to offer four storytimes at each location throughout the summer so participants can watch the gardens grow.

Of course, all of the programs Omaha Public Library offers throughout the year are still available during the summer. Adults can join a book club. Teens can join the Teen Advisory Board and attend the Spark Your Story series at Charles B. Washington branch. Kids can read to a dog at four different branches. Preschoolers, toddlers, and their caregivers can join a storytime at any of our 12 branches, even on Saturdays.

Pick up a calendar of events at your neighborhood branch or view a complete schedule at omahalibrary.org/summer-reading program. Some events may require registration.

The library would like to thank its generous sponsors for their support of summer reading: Richard Brooke Foundation, Cox, Gilbert C. Swanson Foundation, Sokolof Foundation in memory of Richard Rosinsky, Special Donor-Advised Fund of the Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation, Friends of the Omaha Public Library and the Omaha Public Library Foundation.

Get more information about the summer reading program and sign up at your neighborhood branch or omahalibrary.org.