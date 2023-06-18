Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, our employees will recommend reading based on different writing genres, themes or styles. Staff have suggested some of their favorite books about, by or relating to dads for Father’s Day. Find these books and more at your local branch or omahalibrary.org.

“Many Shapes of Clay” by Kenesha Sneed. I lost my dad when I was young, and as Father’s Day rolls around, I like to find books that speak to the loss of a father, but also show us it’s okay to feel sadness while also finding happiness in memories. Sometimes those stories are best found in picture books! — Brandy Bartling, library specialist at Saddlebrook Branch

“Dad is Fat” by Jim Gaffigan. Jim Gaffigan’s way of describing everyday life as a father of many small children will have you rolling! Whether you need to see your own chaotic family situation with some levity, prepare yourself for becoming a parent, or remember the days you felt the chaos of a busy family, you will love this book! — Sheila Bolmeier, library specialist at Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch

“Food: A Love Story” by Jim Gaffigan. Laugh out loud funny! You will ask yourself how you never thought to describe certain foods this way, or perhaps, understand those who may not enjoy certain foods a bit better. You won’t want to put this book down. I can still remember his comments about oysters and avocados, and I read this book years ago! — Bolmeier

“How to Babysit a Grandpa” by Jean Reagan. This is an excellent choice for fathers and grandfathers alike! “How to Babysit a Grandpa” is a funny and joyful book about a boy who gets to be in charge of supervising his grandpa for the day. Highlighting the connection between grandparents and their grandchildren, Reagan outlines tips for how to successfully babysit an elder, from eating delicious snacks, playing together, going on a walking adventure, and more. — Taylor Corbaley, library specialist at Abrahams Branch

“To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Go Set a Watchman” by Harper Lee. Set in small-town Alabama in the 1930s, “To Kill a Mockingbird” is told through the voice of Scout, a young girl whose father is called on to defend a young Black man falsely accused of rape. As the hatred and inequalities simmering just beneath the town’s surface are revealed, Scout’s father Atticus becomes a hero in her eyes as he does his best to stand up against injustice in the legal system. “Go Set a Watchman” takes place 20 years later, when an adult Scout returns home to find that her loved ones have been torn apart by personal beliefs and political agendas. Without the naivety of youth, Scout learns that even heroes are flawed and the choices between family, love, and justice aren’t always clear. — Sarah Lewald, pop culture librarian at Sorensen Branch

“El Niño Que Quería Dar Abrazos” by Sonia Encinas. This is a Spanish picture book is about a boy who wants to give hugs and the unconditional love of his dad. It’s a book that encourages us to break down stereotypes. — Ana Valdovinos, youth services specialist at South Omaha Library

“A Bed of Stars” by Jessica Love. This is a wonderful picture book about father-child bonding and feeling at home with the universe. — Valdovinos

“Brick by Brick” by Heidi Woodward Sheffield. This is beautiful picture book about Luis and his Papi and how they both work hard to imagine and build their future. — Valdovinos