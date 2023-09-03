While we’re all still reminiscing about a world record 92,003 in attendance to watch a volleyball match in a football stadium, let’s take a deeper look at a volleyball program that has won five national championships — 1995, 2000, 2006, 2015 and 2017.

Did you know that the Nebraska volleyball program was founded in 1975 and is one of the most decorated in women’s volleyball. The program has amassed more than 300 consecutive sellouts.

After a once-in-a-lifetime event at Volleyball Day in Nebraska, we know that Nebraska volleyball is something everybody in in the state wants to be a part of. Nebraska has the best volleyball fans in the world, in part because the program continues to produce champions. These Husker athletes dream big — including a world record — and achieve it with a level skill, athleticism and class that is unmatched.

Let’s serve up some memories on a volleyball program that is among the best in the history of the sport.