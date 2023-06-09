If you can’t find something relatable in “Dance Nation,” even amid its quirkiness and sometimes raw subject matter, you’ve never been a teenager.

The play, onstage at the Bluebarn Theater through June 25, is ostensibly about a competitive dance group that’s on the cusp of winning a national title. But it goes beyond making us care if they win or lose; in fact, the team’s journey of reflection and self-realization – not necessarily the outcome – is the point.

Through her own dance experience, writer Clare Barron tells a funny and moving coming-of-age story centering on individual personalities, the pressure most 13-year-olds are under, standing up for yourself and, ultimately, women embracing power. The script was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize.

It was destined to turn up at the Bluebarn, the local home for cutting-edge material, where artistic director Susan Clement was sure to assemble an amazing and diverse cast. The script calls for adults, not teens, to play the roles, which gives the characters more depth than they probably would have in the hands of younger actors. And Clement did indeed find performers who could do it justice.

The character portrayals were real and totally relatable: Zuzu (Kylah D’Jai) aspires to be the top dancer, though she lacks confidence; Amina (Courtney Stein Cairncross), Zuzu’s best friend, is the best, though she doesn’t necessarily want to acknowledge that until a pivotal moment; Ashlee, (Nina Washington), aware of her beauty and appeal, is brash, boisterous and occasionally belligerent; Maeve (Daena Schweiger) is shy, reflective and extremely naive, even childish; Luke (Francisco Franco), a very sweet boy, has a crush on Zuzu and gamely goes along with whatever dance (or costume) he’s given.

Connie (Natalie Hanson) and Sofia (Tatiana Sandoval) make up the rest of the group. Dance Teacher Pat (Kevin Barratt) is the humorless coach who’s pretty harsh with some of the dancers, especially Zuzu, and plays favorites. There’s also the ubiquitous nagging, anxious stage parent (Julie Fitzgerald Ryan) who personifies Dance Moms everywhere.

Each actor displayed a deep understanding of his or her character, bringing authenticity to the stage. Cairncross, D’Jai, Washington and Franco stood out in notable scenes: when Zuzu and Luke skipped practice to sit outside and ruminate on life, a moment of calm in the middle of frenzy; Ashlee’s funny, boastful and powerful monologue about life and sexual power; and Amina’s reactions to the competition and the team.

The cast uniformly shines as they prepare their outrageous and silly competition dance about Gandhi, of all things.

As usual, Clement and her colleagues sweat the details – music and sound design by Bill Kirby, choreography by Melanie Epps, costumes by Denise Irvin and scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado. The audience actually sits on two sides of the stage in folding chairs and the play, with a spare yet effective set, is performed in the middle. No cues were missed; nothing was out of place.

It’s a play about 13-year-olds, but I wouldn’t necessarily take one to a performance without a lot of thought – and conversation with the kid – beforehand. The dialogue is definitely vulgar, though not gratuitous. One scene includes multiple mentions of the P-word that Donald Trump brought to public discourse a few years ago.

As I watched the play, I couldn’t help but think about the importance placed on youth sports and cheer and dance competitions in Omaha and across the country, and how easy it is to go overboard. So for me, the play also was something of a cautionary tale.

And that was just the beginning of my contemplation about “Dance Nation.” Days and days after the final curtain, I’m still unpacking my thoughts. Here’s one conclusion: Go see it before it’s too late.

