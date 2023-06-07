Several talented and seasoned actors, some in supporting roles, are the glue for “Hairspray,” the Broadway touring musical that’s onstage at the Orpheum through Sunday night.

It wouldn’t be fair to say that they totally eclipsed younger actors in lead roles, but the performers who portrayed mom Edna Turnblad; record store owner Motormouth Maybelle; and television host Corny Collins — among others — definitely made their presence known again and again.

They all proved that experience counts.

“Hairspray” based on the 1998 cult film written and directed by John Waters, is about two outcast teens, Tracy Turnblad (Niki Metcalf) and Penny Pingleton (Emery Henderson) who audition for “The Corny Collins Show,” an after-school Baltimore TV dance program in 1962.

At her tryout, Tracy learns that the show isn’t integrated, instead having “Negro Day” once a month. Tracy wins a spot on the show’s dance “council,” and becomes notable enough that she’s also hired as a plus-size model. With her newfound fame, she advocates for integrating the program, with help from Collins (Billy Dawson) and her large, agoraphobic mom, Edna (Andrew Levitt, who plays the role as his drag queen persona Nina West).

Tracy also finds a boyfriend, Link Larkin (Skyler Shields), who’s booked as “the next Elvis” on the Collins show.

And her integration campaign has two big roadblocks: snooty fellow dancer and former Link girlfriend Amber von Tussle (Ryahn Evers) and her racist mother, Velma von Tussle (Addison Garner).

Hair products are all over the place: a hairspray brand is the Collins show sponsor, and Tracy uses it liberally to create her helmet-like 1960s hair, which gets her in trouble at school because it impedes the vision of other students. In detention, she meets black students who are placed there so they won’t excel, and they introduce her to Motormouth Maybelle (Asabi Goodman).

That’s a not-so-succinct summary of a plot that’s pretty meaningful and has a fabulous message, yet is filled with goofy characters and situations.

Levitt and Goodman are irresistible as their characters, who both are misfits — Edna because she’s an overweight ball of anxiety and Maybelle because she’s a strong black woman who’s not afraid to say what she thinks.

As Edna, Levitt has an onstage presence that makes him appear overly burly and 10 feet tall. He positively revels in the role; in a pivotal moment, he endearingly confesses that Edna’s dream was to be a fashion designer, and his character’s joy she achieves that goal alongside her daughter is touching and authentic.

He also has a way with a song, though his musical impact is nowhere near Goodman’s. She has the privilege of singing the musical’s climactic showstopper, “I Know Where I’ve Been,” and belted it out with such emphatic meaning that it had to be more than just acting. Prolonged applause for Goodman’s amazing performance paused the show, and a guy a couple rows in front of me spontaneously popped out of his seat as she was still holding her final note.

Dawson, portraying a more boisterous version of Dick Clark, reminded me of watching “American Bandstand” as a kid. He was delightful. I also want to give shoutouts to Henderson, Evers and Garner for their excellent work.

Nearly everyone in the cast is required to dance, and most were moving at least 75 percent of the time. And we’re not talking foxtrots here; it all was high-energy and maximum enthusiasm. The result was marvelous — and nearly miraculous.

My quibbles with the production were in the staging and costumes. I loved many things about the set, including the clever opening scene in which Tracy was in a vertical bed, with slippers and other items painted on the backdrop to resemble a floor. When she pushed back the covers, she was standing. (This is sort of hard to describe, so you’ll have to go see it.)

Projections added a lot to the colorful and versatile set, but at one point, when women were dancing in silhouettes, I thought it was a bit creepy because it looked like something you might find at an adult nightclub, though everyone was fully clothed.

I also had an issue with the costumes —some seemed as if they were hastily created in a community theater workshop. And Tracy’s giant, hair-sprayed wig was a distraction for me throughout the show. It hid her face too much and when it changed in the middle of the performance, it was hard to tell just what was going on, even though I wasn’t far from the first row. I finally realized that the back half of the wig and some of the bangs had become blonde, which was weird.

Ultimately, however, the entire cast’s obvious delight at being in “Hairspray,” the amazing dancing and a feel-good plot won the night. You should attend if you can, and be on the lookout for some Easter eggs that will resonate only with Omaha audiences.