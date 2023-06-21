Shakespeare at the Castle is picking up where Shakespeare on the Green left off.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be onstage in the gardens of the Joslyn Castle, 3902 Davenport St., at 7 p.m. June 30 and July 1.

There are a few differences between this production and those of its predecessor. It will feature actors from the Flatwater Shakespeare Company in Lincoln rather than Nebraska Shakespeare, which ceased operations last October and ended its 36-year-old Elmwood Park festival.

Tickets, $25 for adults and $20 for high school students, will be sold for the June 30 performance and a free-will collection will be taken at the show on July 1. Shakespeare on the Green was free, though donations were welcome.

And proceeds will go toward stipends for the performers and to the Shakespeare Scholarship Program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Wine will be available by the bottle or glass and ale will be served by the bottle or the bucket. Meat, cheese and bread platters will be sold, as will sausage with exotic condiments.

Stephen M. Buhler will deliver a lecture, “Shakespeare’s Elemental Spirits and Faerie Folklore,” at 6:30 p.m. before the June 30 show. Buhler is the resident scholar of Flatwater Shakespeare and the Aaron Douglas Professor of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

There’s also a Shakespeare Camp from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 26-30 for kids ages 8 to 18. It’s $50 per student and $35 for each additional sibling. Students from the camp will perform scenes from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 6:30 p.m. before the July 1 show. Email jessetteberggren@yahoo.com for more information.

Sponsors of Shakespeare at the Castle are the Christendom Foundation, Cathedral Arts Project, Flatwater Shakespeare Company and Joslyn Castle & Gardens.

Global music festival

Una Celebración del Sur de O, a daylong music and arts festival, is set for Saturday at Upland Park, 3104 Jefferson St.

The event will feature music performances from noon to 10 p.m. Headline artists will be Bolia Matunda aka “BM,” a Congolese singer-songwriter; the Nebraska All Stars, an Afro-Cuban orchestra; The Tartan Terrors, playing Celtic music; and the Tito Puente Jr. Ensemble, featuring Puente on drums, nurturing the legacy of his late father, an iconic jazz artist.

Local acts are also on the program, and the concerts will culminate in a jam session. The night will finish with fireworks.

The family-friendly festival will have activities for kids and food from local vendors.

Festival-goers can bring picnics, blankets, chairs, sunscreen, bug spray, beer, wine and leashed pets. Hard liquor is not permitted.

Omaha Performing Arts and Canopy South are sponsoring the free festival.

Elkhorn Community Theatre musical

You have three more chances to see “The Wedding Singer” at the Elkhorn Community Theatre.

The 2006 Broadway musical is onstage at Elkhorn South High School, 20303 Blue Sage Parkway, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. It’s based on the popular 1998 movie starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler about a prospective bride and the musician she falls in love with as she plans her nuptials.

Tickets, $20 for adults and $15 for students and senior citizens, are available at elkhorncommunitytheatre.org.

Tejano music at the Orpheum

An influential Latino music group will perform at the Orpheum Theater on Thursday night.

Intocable plays Tejano/Norteno music, which originated with Mexican immigrants in southern Texas. The six-member group plays in the conjunto genre that originated in the 19th century. Intocable fuses that roots music with folk rhythms, pop and rock.

Friends Ricky Munoz and Rene Martinez founded Intocable more than 25 years ago in Zapata, Texas.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert range from $39.50 to $99.50 and are available at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

See ‘The Sandlot’ again

The College World Series isn’t the only baseball in town on Saturday.

“The Sandlot,” a beloved baseball film, will be shown at the Orpheum Theater that night as part of the movie's 30th anniversary celebration.

Several cast members will be at the showing to share behind-the scenes anecdotes and memories about the 1993 movie, now considered to be a cult film.

It featured Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Karen Allen, Denis Leary and James Earl Jones.

The plot of the movie centers on what happens when a new kid joins a daily sandlot baseball game after moving to the San Fernando Valley. David Mickey Evans, the film’s co-writer, director and narrator, based “The Sandlot” on his own experiences as a child.

Audience members at the showing will get a chance to ask questions and interact with the cast. Those with VIP tickets will meet the actors personally.

Regular tickets for the event range from $19 to $49 and VIP tickets are $64. They’re all available at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023