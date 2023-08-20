A celebration was held recently at Valley’s Historical Museum as retired teacher Sandy Perry and some of her 1996-1997 fourth graders recalled their successful effort to make the channel catfish an official state symbol for Nebraska.

At the ceremony, Perry shared how Legislative Bill 106 came to be all those years ago. Former State Sen. Carol Hudkins was in attendance along with Duane Krusemark, who had been the elementary school's principal.

“The '96-97 fourth graders changed history on how Nebraska symbols are named through the legislative process,” Perry said.

The fourth graders at the Valley Public Schools that year had been studying Nebraska history, including state symbols, agriculture and rivers. During one class, student Robby Brokaw asked why Nebraska didn’t have a state fish or crop.

“We entertained that thought and started to challenge ourselves with the question, ‘What fish and crop would be a great symbol for Nebraska?’ After research, we wrote Governor (Ben) Nelson asking if our state could adopt the channel catfish and corn as state symbols,” Perry said. “We had no idea what was about to happen, but it was a wild ride, a career highlight.”

The channel catfish symbol became effective under Nelson in August 1997. LB 106 stated that acting governors will now be solely responsible for making state symbol designations in the future. The corn portion did not advance.

Nelson personally delivered the news of the impending catfish victory to Valley students at a pep rally.

At the start of the whole process, when the children first reached out to Nelson, he thanked the children for their letter and encouraged them to follow up with Hudkins and other senators, who have the power to introduce a bill. She agreed, if the kids in class would present their arguments.

That started an effort that drew a lot of attention, not always positive.

“What a wonderful way for students to learn firsthand how government works and how laws are made,” Perry said.

Seven of Perry’s 17 Valley students, who are now around 35 years old, returned for the celebration.

Rian Durham traveled from New York and shared his reflections on how the LB 106 experience affected his life. Other '96-97 students in attendance were Brent Thiessen, Samantha Bedel, Lindi Kava Gray, Chelsea Franson Lacey and Brittni Fiscus Palensky. Jimmie Doherty stood in for his brother Matthew, who is deceased.

The group presented artifacts from their efforts to Valley’s Historical Museum. They included a plaque with the official document signed by Nelson, including the pen he used to sign it with; a Shutterfly book containing pictures and documents such as transcripts; letters from senators and classrooms across the state, including those from Valley Mayor Joe Roberts, Nelson and President Bill Clinton; a classroom picture composite; and news articles from numerous newspapers.

“As fourth graders, these students were great lobbyists,” Perry said. “Our bill, LB 106, advanced from the General Affairs Committee to general file and select file. Through the process, LB 106 was amended and became the responsibility of governors to designate state symbols. History was made with this new law. Eventually after lobbying Governor Nelson, he made a proclamation with the channel catfish becoming an official state symbol.”

Scooter's celebrates National Dog Day

Even though it’s the dog days of summer, fall will be top of mind as Scooter’s Coffee puts a fun spin on its puppy-loved Pup Cups for National Dog Day.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, dogs that visit Scooter’s Coffee can enjoy a free, fall-inspired Pumpkin Spice Pup Cup made up of all dog-friendly ingredients.

The first 15 canine customers at each Scooter’s Coffee store on National Dog Day also will receive a bandana imprinted with the Scooter’s Coffee signature smiley logo, at participating locations while supplies last.

Each year, National Dog Day raises awareness of rescue pets.

This year, Scooter’s Coffee is teaming up with the Nebraska Humane Society to make it easier for families to adopt a new best friend. The weekend of National Dog Day, Aug. 26-27, Scooter’s Coffee will fund pet adoption fees for dogs and cats, up to $5,000.

A leash, collar and swag bag also are included when adopting a pet.

“There is currently a nationwide influx of dogs entering shelters, and on any given day at the Nebraska Humane Society, there are approximately 150 rescue pets up for adoption,” said Pam Wiese, vice president of public relations and marketing for the Nebraska Humane Society. “With help and support from Scooter’s Coffee, families can give pets a second chance at life by helping them find their forever home.”

Neighborhood turns 100

Homeowners along South 57th Street in Omaha are holding a 100-year birthday celebration for their houses on Sept. 10.

The event will run from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Houses include those between Howard and Emile. Houses on Jackson Street between 56th and 57th Streets are included.

Those areas on 57th Street will be closed to traffic. Several events are planned, including tours of some of the houses.

Some residents plan to dress in 1920s clothing, and old cars will be parked along the street.

There will be live music from a three-piece band. Snacks and beverages will be available, as well as birthday cake.

Previous residents are being invited.

“To the best of our knowledge, we have not found mention of any such previous neighborhood celebration in Omaha,” resident Cindy Humphreys said.

Watercolor paintings on display

Telagio Baptista, a watercolor artist who has won multiple awards in regional, national and international competitions, is showcasing his images in a solo exhibition at Lauritzen Gardens.

Baptista's collection of floral watercolor paintings will be on display until Sept. 23. The artist will be available for a meet and greet on Aug. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Baptista moved from northern California to Omaha a few years ago. He teaches private and group watercolor workshops and exhibits his work in Nebraska and surrounding states.