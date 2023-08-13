The Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Library at the University of Nebraska at Omaha has become home to the Kripke-Veret Collection, a selection of primarily scholarly Jewish works. The collection was donated by the Jewish Federation of Omaha.

With an estimated 36,500 volumes, the collection is the largest donation of books ever to be received by UNO Libraries’ Archives and Special Collections.

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to preserve and provide access to the Kripke-Veret Collection of the Jewish Federation,” said Dave Richards, dean of library services. “This hallmark collection joins other related holdings in Archives and Special Collections. This collection, developed and cherished by the Omaha Jewish community, will be available for scholars, students and the general public, and, significantly, for future generations.”

The donated volumes will be a valuable resource for UNO students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in religious studies, philosophy, Holocaust and genocide studies, history, art history, ethics, human rights, Black studies, and other majors and minors.

The materials also are a natural complement to UNO’s Judaic programs, including the Schwalb Center for Israel & Jewish Studies, the Sam & Frances Fried Holocaust & Genocide Academy, the Leonard and Shirley Goldstein Center for Human Rights and the Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center. Related holdings in the UNO Libraries include the Sam Fried Papers and the Shirley and Leonard Goldstein Papers.

“As UNO Libraries’ team works to add each title to the library’s catalog, we are excited to share these books with the community and researchers. The collection abounds in local Jewish histories, and there is an ample set of beautiful books on Jewish and Israeli art,” said Amy Schindler, director of Archives and Special Collections.

Donated volumes run the gamut of book genres including fiction, nonfiction, biographies, art, reference, local histories and more. Strengths of the scholarly collection include Holocaust works and works focused on Israel, Jewish and Middle Eastern studies, as well as a selection of rare books to be made available to the public for the first time.

The volumes were moved to UNO Libraries in 2020 as a result of the Jewish Federation of Omaha’s campus renovation. While the Learning Commons at the Staenberg Omaha Jewish Community Center retains a curated collection of books and DVDs, the scholarly holdings were given to the UNO Libraries to be preserved and publicly available.

The donated volumes are part of the Kripke-Veret Collection, named in honor of Rabbi Myer Kripke and his wife, Dorothy, and Paul Veret. Kripke was the rabbi of Beth El Synagogue from 1946 to 1975, and Dorothy Kripke was a respected author of Jewish family content books. Veret served in a variety of positions within the Jewish Federation from 1938 until his death in 1970 and was instrumental in the development of the federation’s library. Part of the original collection was a gift from Veret’s private collection.

Public access to the collection is in UNO Libraries’ Archives and Special Collections on the first floor/lower level of the Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Library.

The Jewish Federation of Omaha also made a $115,000 gift to UNO through the University of Nebraska Foundation to support the cataloging and management of the donated materials.

To continue this work and preserve the scholarly collection into the future, donations may be made to the Kripke-Veret Collection of the Jewish Federation at UNO Libraries Fund through the University of Nebraska Foundation.

The gift was made as part of Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future. The campaign is an effort to engage at least 150,000 benefactors to give $3 billion to support University of Nebraska students, faculty, academic and clinical programs and research to address the needs of the state.

Barbie joins a book club

The most popular fashion doll ever produced joined the General Crook House Guild Book Club for its annual Taste of Books luncheon at Field Club last week. Pink dominated the afternoon event.

Members and guests, 42 in total, brought books to discuss, exchange and donate to local area libraries. There were bestsellers, classics, mysteries, memoirs and nonfiction. Those books in addition to others collected will be donated at the end of the year.

The book club, an activity of the guild, meets monthly and welcomes new members. The guild’s mission is to support the Douglas County Historical Society and to promote the preservation and restoration of the 1879 Italianate home of General George Crook.

Barbie was a fun addition this year, said Susie Phillips, president of the General Crook House Guild.

“Created in 1959 and trending in 2023, this pink plastic phenom continues to sparkle and spark animated discussions,” she said.

King of Kings Church hosts

back-to-school event

More than 3,000 attendees came together to kick off the school year at King of Kings Church’s annual back-to-school event last week.

Beyond the 1,300 free meals served, the event provided 672 children with the opportunity to select school supplies from a back-to-school store fueled by generous donations.

The event’s impact extended beyond materials, with attendees also receiving $4,375 worth of gift cards to major retailers Walmart and Target.

Free attractions such as inflatables, a petting zoo, face-painting, along with sweet treats like cotton candy, snow cones, and donuts added an extra layer of fun to the occasion.

Behind the scenes, the success of the event was credited to the dedication of 118 volunteers. Greg Griffith, lead pastor at King of Kings Church, emphasized the impact of their collective effort.

“King of Kings Church is steadfast in our commitment to love our city and all its families simply because we are generously loved,” Griffith said. “This year we saw the extraordinary results of selfless love, which was a community filled with joy and ready for tomorrow.”

As an annual community initiative, the event has consistently grown and evolved with attendance more than doubled from last year.

CSM professor appears on History Channel

A College of St. Mary adjunct professor was recently featured on a History Channel program.

Dr. Scott Stempson was interviewed for the show “The Mega-Brands that Built America,” which aired Aug. 6. Stempson teaches American history and the history of American foreign policy.

The episode focused on the history of the sporting goods industry, particularly Spalding, Wilson and Rawlings.

“I agreed to do it because I thought it would be a great experience, and I have some knowledge on the topic,” said Stempson, who also teaches a class on the history of sports at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “I was curious how they found me, and I was told they found my textbook I published, and they contacted me because of that.”

Stempson’s episode, titled “A Whole New Ballgame,” is available to stream at history.com/shows/the-mega-brands-that-built-america.

Join Girl Scouts for glamping event

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska brings you [glamp!] — a fundraiser with luxurious camping for women to unplug and reconnect with the outdoors and Girl Scouts.

Relive fond memories of camp while helping today’s Girl Scouts make memories of their own.

The event is Aug. 26-27 at at Camp Catron in Nebraska City. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, treating yourself to a massage or ziplining through the oaks, you’ll be helping to raise funds to keep camp affordable for all Girl Scouts.

Registration includes cozy overnight accommodations, catered meals and a plethora of activities including Eugene’s Adventure Course, lounging by the pool with a cocktail, hiking, archery, yoga, hayrack rides, games and more.

The event is for guests 21 and older. To learn more about [glamp!], contact Jaimee Trobough at jtrobough@girlscoutsnebraska.org or visit glampnebraska.com.

Shine Bright Kits will help students

Hundreds of community members came together to brighten local students’ days by assembling nearly 5,000 Shine Bright Kits at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

Thousands of students across the metro are lacking essential hygiene items such as soap, shampoo, conditioner, clean clothes and dental products — impacting their health, academics and confidence. Each Shine Bright Kit contains the full-sized hygiene items these students need to feel good and succeed in the classroom and in life.

Shine Bright is a partnership between United Way of the Midlands, the Omaha and Council Bluffs Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, JAG Nebraska and others. With the community’s support, Shine Bright partners will distribute the assembled Shine Bright Kits to kindergarten, sixth- and ninth-grade students in need throughout the community.

“In large part due to ongoing high inflation and a lack of affordable housing, one in three families in the metro is struggling to make ends meet,” said Matt Wallen, senior vice president of community investments and programs at UWM. “That means many families are having to make tough choices with their finances, leaving them without hygiene products like soap or dental products. We are proud that through our partnerships, we can make sure students have the items they need to regain their confidence and ‘shine bright’ in school.”

Sponsors include Google, the Mid-America Center, Baker’s Supermarkets, City Ventures, Election Systems & Software, Lincoln Financial Group, Penske, Wellabe and Werner.

Educator Dotan honored with Sower Award

Humanities Nebraska has selected educator and historian Beth S. Dotan to receive the 2023 Sower Award in the Humanities in recognition of her efforts to increase understanding of the Holocaust.

A research assistant professor in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Harris Center for Judaic Studies, Dotan created Nebraska Stories of Humanity as part of her Ph.D. work. This digital web portal highlights stories of Holocaust survivors and servicemen who liberated Nazi camps and settled in Nebraska after World War II.

“Beth’s programs and projects have advanced scholarship in the humanities and her advocacy of this work to the greater community has been uniquely effective,” said nominator Robert Nefsky. Nefsky is former chairman of the Nebraska Humanities Council board and received the Sower Award in 1998.

A native Nebraskan, Dotan served as the founding executive director of the Institute for Holocaust Education in Omaha. She has also served as the director for International Department of the Ghetto Fighters House Holocaust and Jewish Resistance Heritage Museum in Lohamei HaGeta’ot, Israel (2012-2015).

Dotan received her MA in Jewish Education from Hebrew Union College, Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) in Los Angeles, and her Ph.D. in Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a particular focus on Holocaust Education and digital memory.

Dotan will be honored on Oct. 10 during the 28th Annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha. Titled, “From Moscow to the Lincoln Highway: An Evening with Amor Towles,” the free public event will begin at 7:30 p.m. following a benefit dinner to help raise funds to support HN’s statewide programming. A live-stream viewing option will also be available.

Visit humanitiesnebraska.org/governors-lecture for more details.