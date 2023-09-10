According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska will have more than 34,000 annual openings in high-skill, high-demand, high-wage jobs in the years ahead.

Many of them are in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math — that are critical to Nebraska's future economic growth; and more than two-thirds will require higher education.

The Omaha STEM Ecosystem's STEM Speaker Connect Event, Lighting the Spark, will connect youth and their parents with key business industry experts, educational leaders and young adults in the STEM workforce who can help pave the way to a meaningful career in STEM.

This event will be held at Metropolitan Community College, Fort Omaha Campus on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Representatives from business organizations will be on hand for interviews and to answer any questions from parents and students about STEM resources in the community.

“This event is perfect for young adults who have an interest in pursuing STEM careers in the future, and we’re excited to welcome students and their families as we help them along their professional journey. Through engagement and education initiatives such as ‘Lighting the Spark,’ the Omaha STEM Ecosystem works to ensure that we close the STEM talent gap in our community," said Julie Sigmon, executive director of the Omaha STEM Ecosystem.

Linda George was proud to be a 'Valley girl'

One acquaintance called her a jewel. Another said she never walked away from a challenge.

In what a former co-worker says is a long overdue award, the late Linda Sake George will be honored with a flag ceremony Sept. 16.

A short program will be held and a stone dedicated in her honor during the ceremony at Valley Cemetery at 11 a.m.

George worked for the Douglas County West and Valley schools as an assistant librarian and as the computer whiz. She also was the secretary for both the high school principal and superintendent of DC West.

She also volunteered for both the Boy and Girl Scouts, was a computer teacher, a cemetery board member, president of the Friends of the Valley Library, a hairdresser and on the council of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

“She was proud to be called a Valley girl,” said Gerri Nordell, a member of the Valley cemetery committee. “Everyone who knew her and worked for her admired and loved being around her.”

George died in 2019.

Scooter's donates $58,960 to Wounded Warriors

Through a $58,960 check donation presented to Wounded Warriors Family Support, Scooter’s Coffee will help the organization provide valuable resources and programs to combat-wounded veterans and families of veterans wounded, injured or killed in action.

Between Aug. 2-11 and in connection with Purple Heart Day on Aug. 7, customers across the 29-state Scooter’s Coffee footprint had the option to add a $1 or more donation to their order. All proceeds support Wounded Warriors Family Support to help hometown heroes heal, recover and achieve freedom and independence in their everyday lives.

Since 2018, Scooter’s Coffee has raised nearly $215,000 to help Wounded Warriors Family Support provide caregiver respite services and other programs to military families. The Caregiver Respite Program is designed to provide respite and supplemental services to wounded veterans, which allows them to enjoy a higher quality of life. Resources include meals, housekeeping, medical travel grants and in-home care services. These services help relieve the physical, mental and emotional burdens of family members who navigate the caregiver role for their loved one.

“Scooter’s Coffee has made a direct and meaningful impact in the lives of combat-wounded veterans and their families,” said Kate McCauley, CEO and President of Wounded Warriors Family Support. “We are extremely thankful for the support of Scooter’s Coffee franchisees, employees and loyal customers who support our military families.”

Homestead Park plans campfire series

Join Homestead National Historical Park, in Beatrice, Nebraska, for its Fall Campfire Series throughout the month of September. These programs are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Sept: 16: “Games and Activities of the Nighttime Homestead,” the history of homesteader activities.

Sept: 30: “Who Goes There?” ranger-led hike to listen for owls.

These campfire programs will be held at the fire pit behind the Education Center. Folding chairs will be available to guests, but lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed as well. Insect repellant and water are highly recommended. Admission to the park and to all park events is free.

Refugee group is holding open house

Refugee Women Rising is holding an open house Thursday.

Learn about its programs, listen to stories and enjoy a bread-baking demonstration from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Joslyn Castle grounds at 3902 Davenport St.