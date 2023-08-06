Nebraska native Joel Sartore, a National Geographic photographer and founder of the Photo Ark, will be honored in September with the Indianapolis Prize Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award.

This award is given to conservationists and scientists who use their communication skills to tell the stories of threatened and endangered species and habitats, raising awareness of those issues with the public, businesses and policymakers.

“Joel Sartore has used his unique talents to bring the remarkable diversity of species — no matter how big or small — to the eyes of the public, inspiring them to care and protect these animals,” said Indianapolis Zoological Society President & CEO Dr. Rob Shumaker.

Sartore started the National Geographic Photo Ark more than 15 years ago to serve as a record of Earth’s biodiversity. He had a goal of documenting all of the approximately 20,000 species living in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries across the globe. Thus far, he has photographed 14,000 species of birds, fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this award. I also don’t know that I’m worthy,” Sartore said. “After all, my time has been spent documenting the very noble work of hundreds of biologists and zookeepers over many years. They’re real heroes to me.”

Sartore’s work is also featured on a set of endangered species forever stamps from the United States Postal Service. The 20-stamp set was released in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act.

Homestead Park honored for project

Homestead National Historical Park was awarded a Genealogy Tourism Award by the National Genealogical Society at its 2023 annual conference in Richmond, Virginia. The award recognizes leaders in the promotion of genealogical research.

In 2019 the park received digital assets from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center of Great Plains Study about six Black homesteading communities to share on the National Park Service website. In the years that have followed, the Black Homesteaders Project has grown into an innovative, collaborative effort between Homestead National Historical Park and descendants of homesteaders, researchers, genealogists and volunteers.

The project works to research and understand how Black citizens, many who had stepped out of enslavement, used the Homestead Act of 1862 to become land owners. Race was not included on homestead Land Entry Case Files protected at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., which makes researching Black homesteaders challenging.

Many descendants of homesteaders do not know their connection to the law and its impact on their families and ultimately, the nation. The park aims to inspire people to ask the question, “Could my family be connected to this history?” In this pursuit, the park has located and worked with many newfound descendants who have become genealogical tourists of their own lives.

Many descendants have chosen to acquire their homesteading Land Entry Case Files from the National Archives, which provides a wealth of knowledge about homestead life. From there, the documents are submitted to the park, along with a descendant-written homestead story to add to the park’s repository and to share on the NPS’s website for the benefit of genealogists, researchers, and future generations.

“Working with descendants has been a rewarding experience for the staff at the park and has highlighted the fact that there is much more to learn about Black homesteading across the nation. It is especially important to note the nomination for this award came from homestead descendants.” said Superintendent Betty Boyko. “Homestead descendants know that their genealogical research is illuminating a narrative relatively unknown in the history of the United States, and it is truly an honor to be recognized by the National Genealogical Society.”