Gathering design, antique and floral fans throughout the Midwest, the Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show attracts an impressive roster of antiques exhibitors and collectors from across the country.

This year’s show marks the 20th anniversary of the weekend event that combines the worlds of design, art and entertaining in the largest fundraiser for Omaha’s public garden. Carrie Jenkins and Cindy Tooher are the general chairwomen for the Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 event.

“The Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show is very special to our community and to the garden it supports. We are honored to be part of this 20th anniversary year and to be able to highlight the past, present and future of this historic show,” Jenkins said. “Cindy and I are thrilled to share the new elements that have been created to reimagine the way we think about antiques and make this year’s event extraordinary.”

The theme for the 2023 show is “Reimagine” and highlights a new design sponsorship with Kravet/Lee Jofa, inspired by Lee Jofa’s Tree of Life pattern. The honorary chairs for this year’s event are Emily and Clark Lauritzen and Mimi and Jeff Post.

The show will be held against the backdrop of the vibrant fall garden and will bring more than two dozen antiques exhibitors to Omaha, featuring everything from mid-century modern to traditional.

The show will also offer multiple opportunities to learn about fine antiques and art from experts and engage with top names in design and the culinary scene through educational lectures and book signings. The event will also feature antiques and design academies and designer walks.

In particular, Scott Kravet, principal and chief creative director of Kravet Inc. will be leading this year’s Antiques & Design Academies and will take participants through the Kravet Inc. archives and share how these documents are used to create textiles for modern day.

The featured speakers for the weekend bridge the worlds of design and entertaining. The lineup includes a mix of favorite speakers from past shows and others who are new to the show.

The speaker lineup includes:

Friday luncheon speaker: Alessandra Branca

Saturday lecture speakers: Morning session — Corey Damen Jenkins and Alexa Hampton; afternoon session — Sarah Bartholomew and Serena Dugan

Sunday luncheon: Sam Sifton

Reservations are now open for ticketed events.

To learn more about the show, schedule of events and additional information, visit omahaantiqueshow.org or follow Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show on Instagram and Facebook.

Five chess champions are representing Nebraska

Five Nebraska state chess champions are competing this weekend at the U.S. Open Chess Championships in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“I’m glad I can represent Nebraska and am looking forward to playing opponents representing other states,” said Dominic Zeisler, Nebraska’s high school champion.

Zeisler, from Omaha Central, is playing in the Denker Tournament of High School Champions for grades 9-12.

The other champions:

Siva Kolli, a student at Skyline Elementary, is representing Nebraska at the Rockefeller Tournament of Elementary State Champions for grades K-5.

Luke Hengen, who is homeschooled, is competing at the Barber Tournament of Middle School Champions for grades 6-8.

Samanvi Kantem, who attends Aldrich Elementary, is participating in the Haring Tournament of Girls State Champions for grades K-12.

Jerry Slominski will compete in the Irwin Tournament of Senior State Champions for ages 50+.

Slominski said he’s excited to play against some of the best in the country as a senior citizen.

“Many states, like California, have players still near grandmaster strength who may crush me like a bug in the early rounds. But there are six rounds, so I plan on bringing back some wins later in the tournament and also try to enjoy scenic Michigan,” he said. “Losses are still painful for me as they were in the 1980s when I started to play competitively. But winning fever still lasts for days even at age 64.”

Each of Nebraska’s state champions earned their nomination in a state qualifying tournament.

Next Nerd Nite is on Aug. 8

Get ready to get dressed up for the next Nerd Nite on Aug. 8.

August topics include “Shorts to Die For: Losing Your Head for Fashion During the French Revolution” by Jennifer Pool and “Experiencing Woodstock” by Tony Gardnet.

“We’re encouraging attendees to dress inspired by the topics, like the Woodstock fashion popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s,” organizer Courtni Kopietz said.

Nerd Nite is a free monthly event where people can learn about the unique expertise and interests within the Omaha community.

“A Nerd Nite talk isn’t a lecture, a symposium, or a conference presentation — it’s the slightly tipsy second cousin to those,” Kopietz said.

The event will take place at the Saro Cider Lounge at 1012 S. 10th St. beginning around 6 p.m.

Free triathlon club celebrates five years

After working hard all summer, hundreds of girls in the free Ironhawk Juniors Tri Club will participate in their own triathlon today.

They will swim, bike and run in the 5th Annual Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon at the College of St. Mary.

Many of these girls didn’t know how to swim or how to ride a bike.

The mother of one of them sent organizers this message: “The girl who wouldn’t ride her bike just a month ago is now getting up every morning and riding 3 miles and jogging ¾ mile. The girl who has dealt with anxiety is now able to cope better and is feeling more confident in herself. And most importantly, she is proud of her accomplishments so far. Ironhawk Juniors has made Hailey realize that she can push herself and achieve great things.”

Since 2018, the group has taught more than 150 girls how to swim and more than 140 how to safely ride a bike. More than 700 have crossed the finish line of a triathlon.

Sponsors allow participation to be free. In the past five years organizers have given away more than 130 swimsuits, 210 bikes, 250 helmets and 200 pairs of shoes.

The event at CSM runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact Erin Sullivan, 402-238-6920.