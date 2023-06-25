Two teen volunteers within the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office were praised for their work ethic and service during the Sarpy County board meeting last week when each received a $500 scholarship.

Lauren Dolson of Omaha and Cassie Albino of La Vista were nominated for the scholarships funded by the Sheriff’s Office Foundation for their volunteer work with the Teen Court program.

Volunteers, such as Dolson and Albino, serve as a jury member or a defending or prosecuting attorney in the diversion program. Defendants are first-time, juvenile-status law violators who have admitted to their offense and are judged by their peers (volunteers), rather than go through juvenile or county court.

Dolson, an Elkhorn South graduate, and Albino, a Papillion-La Vista graduate, both volunteered with the Teen Court program for five years.

They will be eligible to receive a second $500 scholarship upon receiving a GPA of at least 3.0 after their first semesters of college.

“Teen volunteers make a difference in the lives of their peers and the community. Lauren and Cassie took that responsibility seriously and went above and beyond to consistently give back. We're grateful for their time and service and thrilled to recognize their hard work,” Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore said.

Dolson helped educate teens on the dangers of using drugs and alcohol, coached them to find responsible ways to resolve disputes and mentored other volunteers in the program. She volunteered 82 hours.

“I found my confidence in the courtroom,” Dolson said. “To find my voice, help kids and make an impact in the community is a special thing to do at a young age.”

Dolson will attend the University of Miami in Florida in the fall and plans to major in psychology and exercise physiology.

Albino volunteered 92 hours with the program.

Teen Court Coordinator Leonard Matthias said Albino is adaptable, persistent in her pursuit of excellence and never rattled in stressful situations — she requested complicated cases, took on leadership roles within the program and helped participants reevaluate their behavior.

Albino will attend Chadron State College and plans to major in rangeland wildlife management.

If interested in volunteering for Teen Court, go to liftupsarpycounty.org/teencourt or contact Matthias at 402-593-2207 or lmatthias@sarpy.gov.

Building's name will honor CSM's Stevens

College of St. Mary will rename its residence hall for single mothers and their children in honor of outgoing president Dr. Maryanne Stevens, who will retire Friday.

The renaming of Madonna Hall to Stevens Hall is thanks to the donation of $250,000 from the Lozier Foundation to support the Mothers Living and Learning program, which allows single mothers to pursue college degrees full-time while living on campus with their children.

“We are grateful for this gift from the Lozier Foundation to continue the important work started by Sr. Maryanne,” said Terri Campbell, vice president for alumni and donor relations.

Stevens helped found the MLL program after a student approached her about having to leave college because she was pregnant. CSM has offered on-campus housing to single mothers since 2000. A dedicated residence hall was built for $10 million in 2012. Since its inception, 205 mothers have participated in the MLL program.

In addition to housing, single mothers have access to all the resources and opportunities on campus, including the Spellman Child Development Center and Single Parent Success program. That program includes parenting workshops, a required class, Successful Single Mother, and the Student Mother Advisory Board, which provides support and growth through leadership, learning and community engagement.

Buffett Institute receives $3 million gift

The Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska received a $3 million gift commitment from the Holland Foundation as part of Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future.

The funding will support the Institute’s continued public outreach and education efforts to engage Nebraskans on the importance of early childhood education and the crucial role that early childhood educators play in the lives of young children and their families.

Program initiatives include the We Care for Kids/Por todos los niños campaign, the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Leadership Cadre, and work around understanding the funding of the early childhood system in Nebraska.

“Dick Holland was a constant support for young children, and the Buffett Institute embodies Dick’s vision to ensure that all children have an equal shot at life,” said Deb Love, president of the Holland Foundation. “We’re excited to continue supporting this work in Dick’s memory.”

The gift comes at a pivotal time for the Institute, as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary this month and welcomes its new executive director, Walter S. Gilliam. The milestone was commemorated with a recent celebration at the Scott Conference Center. The event featured early childhood champions from across the state and across sectors and representatives from all University of Nebraska System campuses.

Gilliam joined the Institute on March 1, following the retirement of founding executive director Samuel J. Meisels.

“The need has never been more pressing in this country — and in Nebraska — than it is today,” Gilliam said. “And yet I am so hopeful, so excited, because even in my short time here, it has become clear to me: Nebraskans value young children and want to see them do well. Nebraskans value doing the right thing. Nebraskans get things done.”

The Holland Foundation’s gift is being made through the University of Nebraska Foundation as part of the Only in Nebraska campaign, a historic effort to encourage at least 150,000 benefactors to give $3 billion to support University of Nebraska students, faculty, academic and clinical programs, and research to address the needs of the state.

Run-Walk celebrates Keep Kids Alive Drive 25

Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 celebrates 25 years of mission at the 12th annual "Live Forward! 5K Run-Walk to Remember honoring loved ones who died in traffic incidents. The event will be held July 29 at Skutt High School, 3131 S. 156th St.

Families create and choose team names that adorn shirts that bear names of their loved ones. Runners and walkers can form a team, join a team, or register as a solo participant at KKAD25.org.

Event raises funds for Papio students

The Papillion-La Vista Community Schools Foundation’s 2023 Swing for Kids Golf Fundraiser, presented by MOD Dermatology, raised a record-breaking $61,000 for the PLCS Student Activities Fund.

The annual event was held earlier this month at Tiburon Golf Club, and drew more than 200 golfers and community sponsors, and employee volunteers from Meta and Farm Credit Services of America.

Honorary starter Jim Glover, former principal of Papillion-La Vista High School, took the ceremonial first swing. Glover was an educator for Papillion-La Vista Community Schools for 37 years, spending his last 13 years as principal at Papillion-La Vista High School before retiring in 2010.

Severe to head Jet Award Foundation

Mike’l Severe has been named executive director of The Jet Award Foundation, its first in the organization’s 12-year history.

His hire is reflective of the growth of the organization in recent years.

The foundation works to provide scholarships for low-income and first-generation students. Named in honor of 1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, the national honor is given to the top return specialist in college football.

Severe is a longtime fixture in local media, including at The World-Herald as the founder of The Bottom Line Radio Show.

“We are delighted to have Mike’l join The Jet Award Foundation as its leader,” said Vince Leisey, chair of The Jet Award Foundation Board. “His long history in local sports and the media space makes him a perfect fit.”

Severe said he’s excited about the opportunity.

"Having served as The Jet Award Foundation’s volunteer media coordinator and on the selection committee for the best returner in college football, I’m familiar with the progress the organization has made,” he said.

Immanuel honors service excellence at 14th celebration

The Immanuel Community Foundation recently brought together more than 1,000 Immanuel residents, Pathways PACE participants, employees, board members and a New York Times best-selling author for the 14th annual Celebrating ONE Immanuel event at the Embassy Suites Conference Center–La Vista.

Residents and participants from all 18 Immanuel communities and centers enjoyed music from the all-Immanuel choir and a keynote address from author Kate Anderson Brower.

She is the author of "Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit and Glamour of an Icon."

At the event, the Awards of Excellence were presented. Throughout the final quarter, Immanuel employees across Nebraska and Iowa nominate fellow employees.

Award recipients:

Compassion: Jordyn Turner, Pathways Central Iowa

Honor: Barb Lowery, Trinity Courtyard

Relationships: Denis Amien, Lakeside

Integrity: Wendesongde “Lynette” Nikiema, Newport House

Service: Carmen Joseph, Newport House

Teamwork: Taylor Hagedorn, Deerfield

Since 1887, Immanuel has been providing Christ-centered service to seniors, each other, and the community. Learn more at immanuel.com.