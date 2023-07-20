United Way of the Midlands announced it raised $40.6 million through campaigns and programs in the fiscal year that ended June 30 to help those who need it most in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro.

This vital funding allows UWM to invest in more than 150 local nonprofit programs as well as direct services that address social and economic disparities and meet community members’ essential needs.

“We are grateful for the leadership, generosity and caring spirit of so many in our metro community,” said Shawna Forsberg, UWM president and CEO. “With their support and belief in what we do, we can strengthen our circle of support and continue addressing the ever-changing needs of the metro area — building a stronger tomorrow for our neighbors and their families.”

As UWM celebrates 100 years of giving back to the community, this year’s campaign efforts were led by 2022 campaign chairs, Tim and Terri Burke. With their leadership, UWM exceeded its campaign fundraising goal and surpassed Warren Buffett’s Tocqueville Society Membership Challenge — reaching 403 members and increasing his generous match of UWM’s campaign.

Crane Trust to talk bison

July is National Bison Month, and the Crane Trust is celebrating by holding a members-only program about its herd of American bison.

Tonight at 7 p.m., Director of Land Management Tim Smith will go in-depth about the Crane Trust's bison program and its importance to the unique prairie habitat in central Nebraska.

If you aren’t a member, go to cranetrust.org/how-to-help/member.html to join. If you are a member, go to cranetrust.app.neoncrm.com/login.

Participants will also have a chance to ask questions.

For questions about the program, please e-mail virtual@cranetrust.org.

Pumpkin mural will grow at Junkstock

New this fall at Junkstock is a 25-by-20-foot living pumpkin mural.

The showstopper will take about a week, 2,000 real pumpkins and gourds, and 7,000 dowels to build on a raised scaffolding.

The giant pumpkin house that has become a fan favorite also will be back this fall. At 15 feet tall and 15 feet wide, the structure is made with real pumpkins.

Junkstock: Harvest Edition runs Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those with early bird passes), Oct. 1 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 2 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The pet-friendly event is $10 at the gate per day or $20 for the whole weekend. Early bird passes are also available for $30, which get you in two hours early on Friday and then the whole weekend. Children 12 and younger are free.

For a full list of vendors, bands, food trucks, and kids' activities visit junkstock.com. Parking is free at the farm. Junkstock is located at Sycamore Farms at 1150 River Road Dr. in Waterloo, just north of West Dodge Road off at 228th Street.

Main Street Network announces award winners

The Nebraska Main Street Network recently announced its 2023 Inspiring Excellence Award winners, recognizing outstanding businesses, individuals, projects and activities that contribute to the economic and social vibrancy of downtown business districts in communities throughout the state.

“The hard work and steadfast dedication to downtown revitalization shown by Nebraska’s Main Street and Network Member communities are the reason why we celebrate. The work that has been done had not only a positive impact on each community, but on the state. Often, these projects are overshadowed by larger projects but are equally as impactful on the community,” said Jeff Ray, president of the Nebraska Main Street Network Board of Directors. “The local Main Street program volunteers and staff are not only supporting small businesses, but they are helping property owners re-utilize historic buildings for new uses while building strong downtown management organizations, and promoting what their districts have to offer. They have a lot to work with!”

The Nebraska Main Street Network provides opportunities and exclusive programming to support its member communities statewide. Participating communities have made a commitment to revitalization and downtown management using a comprehensive economic development strategy that has been used nationwide for more than 40 years.

“It’s not about a big-time developer coming to town to rehab a building or a city initiative being led from the top down to improve a streetscape or build a plaza. Main Street is very much a community directed, community driven approach,” said Elizabeth Chase, executive director of the Network. “Successful downtown revitalization is not easy work nor is the success achieved overnight, so we feel very strongly that the leaders in these communities be recognized for their efforts. They are some of the hardest working and dedicated people I know and very deserving of this pat on the back.”

In addition to the community awards, the Nebraska Main Street Network recognizes Michael Sothan of Steele City for 10 years of leadership directing Main Street Beatrice, and the office of Sen. Myron Dorn, recipient of the 2023 Nebraska Main Street Network President’s Award for his dedication to finding legislative solutions to help all Nebraska communities strengthen their downtown revitalization efforts.

The 2023 award recipients are:

Adaptive Reuse Project: BCB, Tekamah

Interior Improvement Residential: 711 Court Street, Beatrice

Innovative Leadership: Leading Through Advocacy, Main Street Beatrice

Special Event/Festival: Party on the Rocks, Weeping Water

Public Partner Award: City of Weeping Water, Weeping Water

Streetscape/Public Improvement Project: Elam’s Landing, Weeping Water

Volunteers of the Year: Dr. Jacob May, Main Street Beatrice, Beatrice; Trent Leichleiter, Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, Tekamah; Carolyn Albrecht, Main Street Wayne, Wayne; Don Jewell, Revitalization Association of Weeping Water, Weeping Water

Businesses of the Year: Clean Slate Soap, Beatrice (Main Street Beatrice); Big Red Treats, Grand Island (Railside BID); Ronnie’s, Tekamah (Tekamah Chamber of Commerce); Serenity School of Massage, Wayne (Main Street Wayne); The Shop/Vault, Weeping Water (Revitalization Association of Weeping Water).

In addition to the Inspiring Excellence Awards, honorable mentions were awarded to Suzy Swede Communications (Weeping Water) in the category for best communication or marketing project; the Beatrice Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival (Beatrice), the Canteen Crawl Christmas Edition (North Platte) and the Weeping Water Calendar Project (Weeping Water) in the category of best fundraising project; and the Annual Lighted Holiday Parade (Beatrice) in the category of best special event/festival.

Awards will be presented throughout the summer and early fall in each award-winning community.

To learn more about the Nebraska Main Street Network and how you can get involved, visit nebraskamainstreet.org.