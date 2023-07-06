The communal atmosphere of summer festivals is truly unparalleled. While each festival has its own distinct character and charm, they all share a common thread — a celebration that transcends barriers and creates lasting memories.

Here's a sampling of festivals in the area this summer.

Jazz on the Green

Where: Turner Park, 3110 Farnam St.

When: Every Thursday July 6 through Aug. 10. The lawn opens at 5 p.m., pre-show at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

What: An unforgettable experience of live music and summer evenings! Bring along your loved ones, furry friends on leashes and everything you need to make the most of the event. Grab your lawn chairs, pack snacks and refreshing drinks or indulge in the delectable offerings from local vendors. Immerse yourself in the magical blend of captivating tunes and the warm ambiance of summer nights. Beer and wine is fine but liquor is not permitted. Enjoy performances by blues guitarist Larry McCray on July 6, Xperience on July 13, Ron Artis II on July 20, Bobby Watson on July 27, Chad Stoner Band on Aug. 3 and Ana Popovic on Aug. 10.

Cost: Free

John C. Fremont Days

Where: Fremont, Nebraska

When: July 14-16

What: Community festival featuring living history encampment at Clemmons Park, rodeo, children's activities, historical parade, beer garden, Kennedy's Cruisers car, truck and bike show, and more.

Camp Hullabaloo: Adult Summer Camp

Where: Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road, Bellevue

When: July 21-23

What: Wet Hot American Summer meets School of Rock for three days of summer camp nostalgia with an adult twist. Enjoy a three-day camping experience with delicious all-inclusive meals from local vendors. Stay refreshed with beverages from Kros Strain Brewing Co., Keg Creek Brewing, Kinkaider Brewing Co, and Sideshow Spirits. Sing your heart out during a live band karaoke, showcase your talents in a talent show, and join in on exciting activities like glow-in-the-dark limbo, slip and slides, basketball, pickleball, and yoga.

Cost: Tent camping, $99; RV camping, $149; glamping cabins, $199

Information and tickets: falconwoodpark.com/concerts-festivals

10th Annual Ribstock MBA BBQ Festival

Where: Ralston's Granary on the Green, 5500 Granary Plaza Ralston

When: July 22, 4 to 11 p.m.

What: Join thousands of Nebraska rib lovers and lager enthusiasts for an evening of music from local bands and eight of the top barbecue trucks competing for the coveted "People's Choice Award." Several Husker athletes and even Tom Osborne will be in attendance!

Cost: Adults $7; under 21, free; Lager Fest VIP admission, $55; and Lager Fest GA admission, $40

Information and tickets: ribstockbbq.com

Gretna Days

Where: Gretna, Nebraska

When: July 27-30

What: Community festival featuring a carnival, antique tractor pull, golf tournament, parade, outdoor movie night, fireworks and more.

Maha Festival

Where: Aksarben Village

When: Friday, July 28, gates open at 4 p.m.; Saturday, July 29, gates open at 2 p.m.

What: Annual celebration of music and discovery in Omaha. Headliners include Brooklyn-based indie rock group Big Thief, Baltimore punk rock band Turnstile, Toronto shoegaze band Alvvays and Vancouver-based indie pop group Peach Pit. Local vendors will also set up shop on the festival grounds with henna, hair braiding and clothing shops.

Cost: Two-day GA tickets, $120; Friday GA, $60; Saturday GA, $70; Two-day VIP tickets, $240; Friday VIP, $130; and Saturday VIP, $160

Information and tickets: mahafestival.com

Hinterland Music Festival

Where: Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater, 3357 St. Charles Road, St. Charles, Iowa

When: Aug. 4, gates open at 2 p.m.; Aug. 5, gates open at 10 a.m.; Aug. 6, gates open at 11 a.m.

What: The ninth annual Hinterland Music Festival returns to it's three-day line up format after testing out four days in 2022. The festival features alternative and indie greats including Bon Iver, Wallows and Houndmouth, and rising stars in the music scene such as Orville Peck, Maggie Rogers, Yot Club, Zack Bryan, spill tab and more.

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Information and tickets: www.hinterlandiowa.com

Outlandia

Where: Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road, Bellevue

When: Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

What: Two days of music, community and adventure featuring top-notch indie and alternative artists Modest Mouse, Lord Huron, Jimmy Eat World, The Faint, Manchester Orchestra and more.

Cost: Single day GA tickets, $89; single day VIP, $249; two-day GA, $169; two day VIP, $449; tent camping, $100 per pass; car camping, $200 per car; and RV camping, $800 per RV.

Information and tickets: falconwoodpark.com/concerts-festivals

Nebraska Balloon Festival & Wine Festival

Where: Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, Elkhorn

When: Aug. 18, 5 to 11 p.m. and Aug. 19, 3 to 11 p.m.

What: Experience the breathtaking spectacle of hot air ballooning while savoring exquisite wine tastings and exploring a variety of food vendors. Create lasting memories for the entire family with the KidZone and family village. For those seeking an extra thrill, embark on a helicopter ride and take in the panoramic views of the festival grounds.

Cost: $17 in advance; $21 at the gate; children ages 5-12, $8; children under 5 are free; wine tasting package is $15 in advance and $19 at the gate.

Iowa is for Lovers

Where: Stir Cove, Harrah's Casino

When: Aug. 26-27, noon to 7 p.m.

What: Hawthorne Heights presents a two-day rock festival featuring performances by Mayday Parade, Silverstein, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Hawthorne Heights and more.

Cost: Ticket prices vary

2023 Midlands Renaissance Revel

Where: Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs

When: Aug. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What: Vikings, pirates and wenches, oh my! Enjoy all things Renaissance including two live joust shows, fire breathing, mead drinking, pony riding and, of course, giant smoked turkey legs.

Cost: Adult one-day tickets, $15; one-day child ages 6-13, $8; adult weekend pass, $22; child weekend pass, $12; Family pass, $80.

Omaha Greek Festival

Where: St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave.

When: Aug. 18, 5 to 10 p.m.; Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Aug. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Opa! Immerse yourself in Greek culture, food and drink in the heart of Omaha! Experience lively entertainment, dance performances and talented musicians for an authentic Greek experience. Bring the entire family and guarantee a fun-filled experience with a wide range of engaging kids activities.

Cost: Adults, $5; children under 12, free

Midwest Pirate Festival

Where: Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St.

When: Aug. 26-27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What: The pirate fest is a high-energy, swashbuckling good time. Five stages with live music, scavenger hunts, pirate's cave adventure, free pirate-themed crafts and activities, artisan shopping and festival foods.

Cost: Adults, $13; children, $8

Information and tickets: mwpiratefest.com