More than 200 guests celebrated last weekend on the grounds of Joslyn Castle.

Philanthropists George and Sarah Joslyn completed their Scottish baronial mansion 120 years ago on what was then the far western boundary of Omaha at 40th and Davenport Streets. They called their home Lynhurst; today it is referred to as “the Castle.”

The Summer Fete is an annual celebration and fundraiser for Joslyn Castle & Gardens, a nonprofit organization with a mission of preserving and sharing the space for future generations.

More than $210,000 was raised at the event for operations and maintenance of the 5.75 acre property.

“Gathering was really important to the Joslyns and this remains important to us in 2023,” Executive Director Amy Richardson said. “We think we accomplished that at the Summer Fete as we hosted old friends and many new friends, who joined us in celebrating and supporting the Castle and gardens. After Saturday, we think the next 120 years look very bright.”

The event is modeled off of the original fete hosted by the Joslyns in 1897, and features some of the entertainment their guests enjoyed, including tarot card reading, a brass band, and dinner under a tent in the gardens.

In addition, guests in 2023 enjoyed a live plein air painting demonstration from artist Danny Sabra, live music from the 1st Nebraska Volunteers Brass Band, a pianist performing on the 1860s Chickering square piano, a historical fashion display from Douglas County Historical Society and lawn games.

In the ballroom, the Joslyn Castle & Gardens team debuted a new exhibition about castle architect John McDonald called “Building Omaha: The Architectural Legacies of John McDonald and the Joslyns.”

Joining the festivities were several ancestors of the Joslyn family and their staff, including the George and Sarah Joslyn’s great granddaughter Joslyn Hersey from Pennsylvania and George Rogers, grandson of the Joslyns’ longtime chauffeur Edgar Rogers. In addition, Quinlan Kingman Eddy and his wife Barbara flew in from New York to represent the ancestors of artist Eugene Kingman, the longest serving director of the Joslyn Art Museum. They donated two original Eugene Kingman paintings for the evening, which will be displayed permanently in the Castle.

Iowa hosts biggest barn tour in country

If you are looking for a great multi-generation family adventure this fall, mark Sept. 16-17 on your calendar.

That is the weekend that the Iowa Barn Foundation will hold its annual All-State Barn Tour with 72 historic barns across the state open for touring inside and out.

Many of the owners and family members will be on hand to share the stories behind their barns, which served as the central hub of activity on the farm. The Iowa countryside will be one expansive museum with barns located across the state. The self-guided tour is free and open to the public.

The Iowa Barn Foundation is excited to have eight round barns on the tour this year, which are the most unique and rare type of barns built in the state. Out of the about 200,000 barns built in Iowa, only 250 were round (including octagonal and multi-sided) representing just 0.13% of all barns built. Only 74 of Iowa’s round barns remain standing today, and many are in various states of disrepair.

The largest surge in Iowa round barn construction came in 1910-1920 after they were promoted by universities, including Iowa State, for dairy operations. The circular interior layout was pitched as more efficient for the farmer to work in a circular pattern, accentuated by a central silo.

Material efficiency in construction and greater structural stability were also key advantages cited. The enthusiasm for these barns was short-lived. Many of the efficiency claims were largely overstated and offset by more complicated and expensive construction methods. Construction largely ended as the 1920s came to a close.

The 1883 Secrest Octagonal Barn in Johnson County received an Award of Distinction in 2023, and it is joining the fall tour for the first time. The three-story bank barn is like no other barn in the world, featuring an eight-sided, bell-shaped roof topped with a cupola 72 feet above the ground.

Tour details can be found online at iowabarnfoundation.org/barn-tour/2023-fall.

For questions, email iowabarnfoundation@gmail.com.

Opera star is coming home to Red Cloud

Classic opera will return to the Red Cloud Opera House when renowned opera soprano and Red Cloud native Sarah Arneson performs Friday.

Arneson will sing a selection of arias from composers such as Verdi, Bach, Mozart, and Czech composer, Antonin Dvorak — and several pieces referenced in Willa Cather’s works. Violinist Anne Hooper Webb will accompany. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the concert.

In addition, David McKay Powell, will discuss his book, “Cather and Opera” in the National Willa Cather Center’s free Virtual Author Series Sept. 14.

“It is a truth universally acknowledged that a frontier town in possession of the basic needs of survival must be in want of an opera house,” Powell writes. “While ‘opera’ tends to conjure grand auditoria in large coastal cities, attended by knobs and swells, such is only a fraction of the history of American opera, especially during the late 19th century Rather, opera was frequently, a small town event, performed by traveling troops, who performed an English for frontier folk for 50 cents a head.”

Cather experienced her first opera at the Red Cloud Opera House at the age of 15 and would eventually mention 47 operas in her fiction. When traveling in Europe, or while living in New York City for four decades, she was a frequent patron of the opera and befriended some of its stars.

Arneson debuted as Olympia at the Vienna State Opera, where she sang many coloratura roles, including the Queen of the Night. She has been a frequent soloist in the opera houses of Berlin, Cologne, Dresden, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart, with the leading roles of Gilda, Konstanze, Marie, Musetta, Olympia, Queen of the Night, Rosina, Titania, Violetta and Zerbinetta.

Tickets for the performance on Sept. 1 can be purchased at the Red Cloud Opera House, in advance, on the day of show, or online at WillaCather.org/EVENTS. Register online for free Zoom access for the Virtual Author Series event on Sept. 14.

Women’s Fund will show ‘A League of Their Own’

In anticipation of award-winning actor Geena Davis’ upcoming visit to Omaha, the Women’s Fund will have a special screening of “A League of Their Own.”

The film, based on the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II, will be featured at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater. Attendees are invited to wear athletic apparel.

Davis will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s Fund Lead the Change annual event Oct. 12 at the CHI Health Center. Attendees of the film screening will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to meet Davis when she comes to town in October.

The two-time Academy Award winner is also a world-class athlete (at one time the nation’s 13th-ranked archer), a member of the genius society Mensa, and the author of a new memoir, “Dying of Politeness.”

In her memoir, “Dying of Politeness,” Geena writes that girls and young women still come up to her to tell her that they play sports because of the film.

“We are so excited to welcome her to Omaha and hear more about her ongoing commitment to advancing gender equity,” said Jo Giles, Women’s Fund executive director.

Tickets for the special screening on Sept. 5 are $10 and available online at omahawomensfund.org.

Lead the Change event tickets range in price and are still available at omahawomensfund.org/Lead-The-Change.