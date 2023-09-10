Tucked away in the orangutan complex at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is what curator Jessi Krebs calls, with a relish to his voice, the super secret frog lab.

It’s where Krebs and his small staff go about the business of saving frogs, toads and other amphibians from extinction. Or at least, they give it their best shot.

Since 2005, the Amphibian Conservation Area has released 131,211 animals back into the wild — from the critically endangered Puerto Rican crested toad to the dusky gopher frog — hoping to shore up dwindling populations through reproduction and reintroduction.

Amphibians are the most significantly threatened group of vertebrates in the world.

“I measure success by kind of looking at the worse-case scenario,” Krebs said. “Nothing has gone extinct on our watch, and I’m pretty proud of that.”

The staff cares for hundreds of amphibians in 14 temperature-controlled rooms in a 3,800 square-foot facility that is closed to the public. There’s a specialized wastewater treatment system, an insect culturing area and exact disinfection protocols to ensure the entire space remains pathogen-free.

The amphibians live in what Krebs prefers to call habitats instead of cages. Each, after extensive research, is built to be the perfect little ecosystem for its inhabitants.

“We change weather conditions to introduce the reproductive mode,” Krebs said.

In other words, they make it rain.

Some of the amphibians hibernate, which the center mimics by putting them in carefully controlled refrigerators. Then comes their spring, prime reproduction time, and it begins to rain in their habitat, just like the vegetables being watered at the grocery store, Krebs said.

They can make it rain for days or minutes. It can be monsoon season or a drought, whatever the animals need to reproduce.

“Animals are very motivated by weather patterns and availability of resources,” Krebs said. “We follow those patterns that mother nature creates.”

Trying to save a species can be frustrating, Krebs said. It’s daunting to release an animal back into an environment when you don’t see a change in the human behavior that caused the decline.

But they’re working on that along with several other agencies. All have a role, from the field biologists who do the counting and studying to the state and federal agencies that protect habitat.

“We don’t just let things go,” Krebs said. “This is a collaborative effort with state agencies, federal agencies, universities and non-government organizations. What we are good at is keeping animals healthy, happy and alive and reproducing under managed care. That’s what zoos are good at; that’s our strength.”

While some might not see the benefit to saving a toad or frog, instead of a polar bear or baby elephant, Krebs says that without baby toads you won’t see baby mammals. Many species need that food source for survival.

Because of the decline in amphibians, he said, there’s also been a drop in the population of some of the bird and animal species that feed on them.

“Amphibians are there to eat things and be eaten by things,” Krebs said. “We don’t realize how much insect control amphibians do. A baby newt can eat 30 mosquito larvae in a day. If we take it out of the system, who is going to eat those baby mosquitoes?”

Work done since the 1990s to save the Wyoming toad, which had been reduced to 10 animals, inspired longtime director Lee Simmons, and the center has been supported by the zoo’s general fund ever since. A percentage of each membership or the purchase of a stuffed frog or elephant contributes to the cause.

“You guys can do this,” Simmons told the staff according to Krebs. “He said, ‘Let me give you a bunch of space and the resources,’ and we ran with it.”

As soon as construction began, at the time utilizing a new concept for biosecurity not seen before in zoos, organizations started approaching the zoo for help, such as Iowa did with its blue-spotted salamander. They also have species from Utah, California, Wyoming, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, Panama, Florida and China.

As curator, Krebs is in charge of the whole operation. Also on the staff is supervisor Andy Reeves, keepers Derek Benson, Ginnie Dunlap and Trevor Henderson and Jeremiah Duncan, who holds a grant-funded position.

Krebs said while he’s fascinated by all animals, reptiles and amphibians are his passion.

“They tend to get the short end of the stick,” he said. “Think about the snake. That animal has been dealt a really bad hand. It’s a persecuted animal that absolutely doesn’t deserve that. There’s a part of me that wants to change that.”

Sometimes, Krebs said, it’s not as easy to save a species that doesn’t have a big economic impact. But more is being learned about amphibians every day, he said, and their possible benefits to mankind.

The chemical makeup of a frog’s skin, for example, can help in the manufacturing of HIV blockers, pain medications and antibacterial drugs for staph infections.