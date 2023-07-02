Libraries have been around for over 5,000 years because of their ability to adapt and evolve in meeting their community’s needs.

Once considered by some to be book repositories and quiet, solitary study places, libraries are now often equipped with meeting rooms and maker spaces to encourage interaction and collaboration. In addition to books, library patrons now find digital downloads, toys, streaming services, access to local attractions, seed libraries, zines and so much more!

Last month, Omaha Public Library’s board of trustees approved and endorsed a new Citywide Library Facilities Plan, which builds upon recommendations from a previous plan created in 2010 and last updated in 2017. It focuses on the state of Omaha Public Library’s current buildings and the future needs of a growing population. It takes a deep dive into the services, resources and spaces our community wants to see in their libraries, and provides a road map of how to get there over the next 20 years.

Margaret Sullivan Studio led the development of the new Library Facilities Plan. The library first worked with Sullivan in 2019 to create a vision for a branch in southwest Omaha, which gave her a familiarity with what Omaha and Douglas County residents are looking for in their libraries.

The new plan is guided by public input that includes a community survey that received nearly 5,000 responses, as well as input from neighborhood steering committees composed of library branch managers elected representatives, and local educational, nonprofit and community leaders. Further feedback was collected through community partner breakfasts, engagement events and passive activities in the branches.

A major driver behind the plan is the new central library that will be built at 72nd and Dodge Streets, scheduled to open in 2026. This new facility represents the biggest and most significant philanthropic investment in Omaha Public Library in its 150-year history. The new library, along with the utilization of an automated storage and retrieval system, allows Omaha Public Library to reimagine how spaces may be used in branch libraries. The new Library Facilities Plan addresses this opportunity and serves as a guide to help reflect the potential at all library locations. The plan also considers the incorporation of Do Space, Omaha’s first technology library, into Omaha Public Library, which will provide access to a wider range of technology than the library has ever been able to offer.

The new Library Facilities Plan recommends a range of small, medium and large investments tailored for each branch that would provide high impact returns. Each branch has a profile that describes the community it serves, identifies partner organizations, and outlines the resources and services the most popular at that branch. Additional community organizations are identified as potential future partners.

The library thanks Heritage Omaha for funding the new Library Facilities Plan, as well as raising the funds to provide our community with a new central library. Mayor Stothert and several members of her team also participated in the development of this plan, and are committed to helping bring this vision to life.

We especially want to thank you — community members who gave so generously of your time, ideas and skills in the creation of this plan. The new Library Facilities Plan is available at omahalibrary.org, along with previous facilities plans and surveys. Check out what all this means for your branch, and how together, we can build a better Omaha Public Library.