Two local organizations are offering 4,000 pairs of free safety glasses to Omaha and Lincoln area families ahead of the Fourth of July holiday in an effort to raise awareness about eye safety and prevent fireworks-related eye injuries.

Children's Hospital & Medical Center is making the safety glasses available at four locations in the two cities through a $15,000 donation from Ameritas.

Dr. Paul Rychwalski, chief of ophthalmology at Children's, said severe injuries related to fireworks are becoming more common every year and can easily be prevented.

Fireworks and sparklers can burn at temperatures up to 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit and even brief contact with delicate eye tissues can cause devastating burns, he said.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that 11,500 people were treated for fireworks injuries in U.S. emergency rooms in 2021. An estimated 15% of those injuries involved eyes. Some 65% of all fireworks injuries occur in bystanders. Eye injuries from fireworks can be especially severe because of the combination of force, heat and chemicals.

Families can pick up a maximum of one pair of free safety glasses per child, while supplies last, from Monday through July 3 at the following locations and times:

» Children’s Optical Shop, 8534 Cass St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

» Children's Physicians, 2412 Cuming St., Suite 103, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to noon;

» Children's Physicians and Children’s Urgent Care location at West Village Pointe, 110 N. 175th St. (Entrance D), Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.;

» Lincoln Specialty Pediatric Clinic, 2121 S. 56th St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023