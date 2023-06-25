Some Douglas County residents will probably never see the Douglas County Health Department’s latest public health campaign.

With MPOX showing up again this year in Chicago, Minneapolis and Milwaukee, the department has launched an initiative to get a head start on prevention by warning about the risks of the disease and the need for vaccination.

But instead of sounding those alerts far and wide, it’s targeting them to those at highest risk of the illness by placing them on dating apps in the metro area.

Justin Frederick, the Health Department’s division chief of epidemiology and preparedness, said the department changed its focus last fall after learning during last summer’s MPOX outbreak that its initial messages weren’t reaching their target audience.

MPOX began spreading globally last summer primarily through close, intimate contact. It largely affected gay and bisexual men who have sex with other men. Douglas County confirmed 25 cases last year, the last in September.

The department, working with an agency called Commando, launched a more targeted and catchy campaign in October that ran until January. That campaign received an impressive 830,000 impressions, or views.

“We felt like we were getting the message out and getting it to the right people,” he said.

This year, department officials wanted to get ahead of any potential spread. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory for health care providers about new cases in the U.S. in mid-May. A total of 39 new cases have been reported in Chicago, plus two in Minneapolis and one in Milwaukee.

Lana Dayne, a disease investigator in the Health Department’s epidemiology section, told the Douglas County Board of Health this week that Nebraska’s MPOX vaccination coverage is considered low, with 34% of the at-risk population have gotten one dose of the vaccine used for MPOX. CDC has warned that states with less than 35% of at-risk people with at least one dose of the two-dose vaccine could face a resurgence.

Frederick said the Health Department has administered 758 first doses of the vaccine, called Jynneos, and 678 second doses since it began offering the shots. Those figures include some health care workers who were caring for or had diagnosed affected patients.

One dose of the vaccine is 75% effective, 86% effective with two doses.

This year’s campaign launched June 1, said Blake Frederick, a community health educator in the department’s division of health equity and planning.

If users click on an ad, they’re taken to an online landing page with information about MPOX. The page allows them to sign up for a vaccination appointment, and a survey link lists all clinics in the area that provide sexual health care.

Justin Frederick said other area health departments also have joined the campaign. That list is composed of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, the Pottawattamie County Health Department in Iowa and the Three Rivers Public Health Department, which serves Nebraska’s Dodge, Saunders and Washington Counties.

“We’re really doing (the campaign) regionally,” he said. “We’re hoping to get a lot of views and get the message out.”

