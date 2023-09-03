While new Alzheimer’s therapies are on the horizon, they won’t be for everyone who might be at risk of developing dementia.

But a growing body of research indicates that everyone can help reduce their risk of Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia with healthy lifestyle habits, said Lindy Fields, a clinical neuropsychologist with Methodist Physicians Clinic.

“Ideally, the earlier we can start these healthy habits, the better,” she said. But such practices can help reduce the risk even no matter when people start, even if it’s later in life.

She often sees older patients in clinic who are just being introduced to some of the strategies — which fall under the general categories of physical health, cognitive activity and social engagement — and wish they’d known about them earlier.

“And I think they’re also surprised how approachable these things can be,” she said.

Experts also recommend not smoking — even quitting later in life after decades of smoking can help — and limiting alcohol use.

Physical health

A number of physical health strategies affect the brain and how efficiently it’s working, Fields said. Not surprisingly, many also are good for the heart.

The list starts with managing other medical conditions, such as high blood pressure and sleep disorders. Getting good sleep is important because time spent sleeping is restorative time when our brains process our experiences, consolidate memories and clear out waste. Getting fewer than six hours of sleep a night is associated with an increased risk of dementia, she said.

Engaging in physical activity is one of the best things people can do. Having healthy bodies also can reduce the risk of several chronic conditions people become vulnerable to as they age, such as high blood pressure. But activity can also change the structure and chemistry of the brain, building a buffer and decreasing dementia risk. It’s been shown to be helpful whether a person is in their 30s and 40s or later in life.

While different groups recommend different levels of activity, Fields said, some movement is better than none. And it doesn’t have to be marathon training. It could be walking 20 minutes a day.

“The best exercise is something you’ll consistently do,” she said.

A healthful diet also is associated with reduced risk. A recent research focus is what’s known as the MIND Diet, which Fields described as a combination of the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet for hypertension. Both emphasize plant-based foods such as vegetables, particularly leafy greens, as well as fruit, legumes and healthy fats.

Cognitive activity

Activities that keep our minds thinking and, ideally, learning also can be protective.

The good news is cognitive activity doesn’t involve just one thing, Fields. People who like crossword puzzles can do them. But cognitive activity can extend to whatever a person enjoys, whether it’s reading, writing, building or creating or doing puzzles and games. Those who like sports, might track statistics for their favorite activities.

Social connection

People can become more isolated as they age, Fields said. While the research in this area isn’t as specific as the literature on exercise, she said, the focus generally is on maintaining not only an array of social connections but also high-quality ones.

Isolation or feelings of loneliness, on the other hand, are associated with changes in the brain and also can negatively impact mental health.

Choosing activities we enjoy, she said, such as walking with a friend or participating in a book club, can allow people to blend healthy strategies. For retirees, volunteering offers not only cognitive activity but also social engagement.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023