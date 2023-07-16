Dr. Bill Shiffermiller was glad to get back to his full regimen of chemotherapy a little more than a week ago.

He had missed two monthly doses of one of the drugs he has been receiving to keep his recurrent cancer from growing because the drug, called carboplatin, wasn’t available.

A monthslong nationwide shortage of carboplatin, and another drug called cisplatin, has required doctors and pharmacists across the country to tightly manage supplies in order to ensure they can provide them to patients who need them most. While more than a dozen cancer drugs are listed in shortage in the United States, those two have been of particular concern because there are few alternative treatments. They’re important in treating patients with ovarian, testicular, lung, breast and some head and neck cancers.

The shortage of the two drugs has eased in recent weeks, allowing patients like Shiffermiller to continue getting them. The Food and Drug Administration in late May allowed imports from China to help ease the crunch. The U.S. subsidiary of a plant in India that

sparked the shortage when it shut down late last year also has begun releasing some supply, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Locally, doctors, hospitals and pharmacists say they are accustomed to dealing with drug shortages and have been doing their utmost to obtain the therapies and make sure patients can get them. Some in Lincoln have been sharing if one is short; others have sent patients to treatment centers where they’re available if necessary.

But the shortage has prompted difficult conversations — not to mention stress for patients — with doctors having to tell some they would have to temporarily delay doses or start them on alternatives they believed would be effective. Others, working from clinical trial data, have had to decide whether they can safely extend the recommended timing of doses for some patients or give a lower dose within the listed range.

Shiffermiller, a retired internal medicine physician and Methodist Health System executive, said his situation wasn’t as disconcerting to him as it might be to other patients. Now 73, he was first diagnosed with head and neck cancer nearly 14 years ago. It recurred more than two years ago.

“I’m more concerned about the underlying problems in the system that allowed this to happen,” he said, adding that he’s also distressed for younger patients with curable disease who have been caught up in the shortage.

Dr. Mary Wells, a medical oncologist with Nebraska Cancer Specialists in Omaha, said such sentiments have been a common refrain among her patients.

“What patient after patient tells me is, ‘I can’t believe this is happening in the United States,’” Wells said. “It feels like we, as a country, should be better than this.”

Wells and several colleagues said the current shortage calls for broader solutions to the nation’s drug pipeline problems, which in recent years have affected products ranging from amoxicillin to Adderall. During last winter’s surge in respiratory illnesses, parents struggled to find children’s Tylenol.

Said Dr. Robert Langdon, president of Nebraska Cancer Specialists, “There is a systemic problem that needs to be addressed.”

The American Society of Clinical Oncology, one of the nation’s top cancer care groups, has worked with other organizations to develop recommendations for policymakers to mitigate further drug supply chain and shortage issues. Langdon is a past member of the group’s board of directors.

The recommended steps include improving the FDA’s visibility into drug supply chains, improving communications with health systems and providers so they can better plan for shortages and incentivizing production of critical medications in the United States. The group also is encouraging members and patients to contact their lawmakers, which Wells has done.

In a late May interview posted on the organization’s website, Dr. Julie Gralow, ASCO’s chief medical officer, said the organization needs to “use the political will that I think is coming from these ... situations” and work with lawmakers, regulators and manufacturers to find more permanent solutions.

“Once the acute shortage is over, we can’t forget about this,” she said. She estimated that the shortage of the two drugs alone could affect as many as a half-million Americans in some way. She testified before Congress about the shortage in mid-June.

The shortages of the two drugs were reported earlier this year after the factory in India shut down production. An FDA inspection had raised quality concerns.

Cisplatin appeared on the agency’s shortage list first. Doctors shifted to carboplatin as an alternative, and then it, too, was added to the list, where both remain.

A survey by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network published in June, based on May data, indicated that 93% of the 27 academic treatment centers that responded were experiencing a shortage of carboplatin and 70% faced shortages of cisplatin, a related drug that can cause more side effects. While all said they could still treat patients who needed cisplatin, only 64% said they could keep all patients who needed carboplatin on the recommended regimen.

Meantime, national medical societies — ASCO and the Society of Gynecologic Oncology — drafted guidelines for physicians in caring for patients during the shortage. Among other steps, they advised doctors with low stocks of the drugs to prioritize patients considered curable and increase the interval for treatments when clinically acceptable.

But local doctors note that the current shortage is different than past ones because the two medications are central to many regimens.

“This is a shortage that truly has affected how we practice patient care,” said Dr. Eric Avery, a medical oncologist with Nebraska Hematology Oncology in Lincoln.

Said Shiffermiller, “This is almost unprecedented. A shortage (of a) critical medication for malignancy hasn’t really happened before.”

Locally, availability of the drugs appears to have varied somewhat among health systems and clinics during the height of the shortage. Scott Persson, pharmacy clinical manager with Lincoln’s Bryan Health, said wholesalers typically base allocations during shortages on an organization’s usual monthly order. Larger purchasers would thus get larger amounts.

In Lincoln, his staff and members of the city’s two private practice oncology groups formed a committee that has met weekly to assess patients’ needs for the following week. If the local practices couldn’t obtain enough, he said, the health system has tapped its sources to augment the clinics’ supplies. As a larger center, Bryan has access to additional wholesalers.

“There’s a lot of effort by the clinics and medical centers on really making sure the patients are in the forefront and we can treat them to the best of our ability all the time,” Persson said.

He said the Chinese imports have helped, but it will take time to catch up.

“It’s like a drought,” Persson said. “You really need this moisture, and as soon as you get a little rain, it gets sucked right up.”

A Nebraska Medicine spokesman said in an email that the health system in general has been able to substitute other drugs for those in shortage and that patient care was not affected, with a couple of exceptions. The health system had accepted one patient who transferred from another practice because of the shortage.

CHI Health officials said in a statement that its doctors have been able to treat patients and maintain an adequate supply of the drugs. CHI’s parent organization, CommonSpirit Health, has been able to provide additional supply when and where it’s needed.

Methodist Health System officials said in a statement that they have been working with “all known vendors and emergency supply avenues to obtain as much drug as we can to continue to provide treatment to our patients.”

At the end of June, officials with Nebraska Cancer Specialists said they were not receiving a steady supply of cisplatin and carboplatin, meaning it was possible the practice might not have enough of either medication to treat patients per the nationally established guidelines for cancer care.

Wells, a member of the practice, said more recently that the situation had improved with the release of the new supplies and patients now able to get them again, as Shiffermiller has done.

But some other doctors say what won’t be known for some time is whether changes in treatment for some patients during the shortage will affect long-term outcomes. Avery said he is “very hopeful” that they have not.

Shiffermiller cautioned that they likely won’t know in individual cases. Because patients get multiple drugs, “you don’t know which is responsible for regression,” he said.

Elise Kelley of Fremont is among those hoping. A patient of Wells’, she restarted carboplatin about a week ago after being off it for seven weeks and receiving another drug. She said a recent CT scan showed that during that time, there had been no shrinkage of the metastatic breast cancer in her liver and two new lesions had started growing for the first time.

Kelley, 48, said she’s now “hoping and praying” that her cancer hasn’t developed resistance to carboplatin in the meantime and that the drug still works.

Meanwhile, she said, she’s angered, confused and saddened that there could be cancer drug shortages in the United States.

Wells said the two drugs, developed in the ‘80s and ‘90s and now generic, cost less per dose than a “nice lunch.” She acknowledged that they are challenging to manufacture and require makers to meet complex regulations.

Persson said there is not a lot of money in generic drugs, so pharmaceutical manufacturers make a lot of them offshore. If that manufacturing is concentrated, the closure of one plant can mean “everyone’s in trouble,” he said.

But Wells noted that there don’t seem to be the same type of shortages for costlier brand-name medications.

“You hear about the Cancer Moonshot and this goal to cure more cancers,” she said. “And it feels disingenuous to then allow for a policy climate that creates this situation.”

