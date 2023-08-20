Nebraska Medicine has partnered with a California firm on a genomic testing program that in the short term will help identify patients at higher risk of heart-related issues and some cancers but eventually could help identify health trends for people across the region.

Early next year, the health system plans to begin testing patients who volunteer for what it’s calling the Genetic Insights Project, with the goal of enrolling 100,000 participants over the next four or five years.

At the individual level, the project will allow researchers, with one test, to look for mutations in genes associated with a higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer, familial high cholesterol and Lynch syndrome, which is related to colorectal cancer.

All three targets are considered important by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because many people who have them aren’t aware of it. Early detection and interventions, such as lifestyle changes and early or more frequent screening, can significantly reduce their effects.

“This information will let people make proactive decisions about their own health,” Kyle Skiermont, Nebraska Medicine vice president of operations, said in a statement. “This will potentially delay, reduce or even prevent these things from happening later in life.”

In the bigger picture, the aim is to establish a broad-based set of genomic data large enough that researchers can begin to see patterns across large groups of people, said Skiermont, who is also assistant dean for clinical affairs with the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Pharmacy.

As researchers link genetic markers to more clinical conditions in the future, he said, the partners also will be able to go back and look for those without having to retest. Having a sequence on file also would speed the testing process. Today, most genetic testing takes days to weeks to produce results.

“There is a ton that is known today,” Skiermont said. “We also know there’s going to be a lot more known tomorrow, and next week and next month. So having a ... sequence ready becomes a really valuable tool for them and their care.”

Nebraska Medicine is working with Helix, a population genomics company that also has partnered with about a half-dozen other health systems, including the Mayo Clinic.

Dr. James Lu, the company’s CEO and co-founder, said other testing initiatives with those health systems have found that one in 75 participants discovered they had one of the serious genetic conditions, some 90% of which wouldn’t have been found through traditional methods.

Skiermont said the health system initially will start testing Nebraska Medicine patients and later will expand more broadly across the state. One reason the health system sought to create the program is that Nebraska, like rural America in general, tends to be underrepresented in research data sets.

The initial testing will be free to participants, he said. They will receive some information about physical traits and ancestry, similar to what’s offered by commercial tests. The results of the genetic testing will be returned to their medical records, where their doctors can access it.

De-identified data also will be added to a larger pool for research purposes, Skiermont said. Because many genetic diseases affect only a small percentage of the population, it’s important to have a larger pool to study broader trends.

“That was one of the big reasons we decided to work with a partner vs. just doing this on our own,” he said.

On the cancer side, tests will screen for BRCA1 and BRCA2, variants associated with an increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer, and for mutations associated with Lynch syndrome. That condition is named for the late Dr. Henry Lynch, a longtime Creighton University professor and researcher who helped pioneer genetics as a cause of cancer.

However, Skiermont said there likely would be some cost to participants in the future if they choose to have their panels checked for newly identified variants, just as there would be a cost for other laboratory tests.

Helix, in fact, already is working to add more indications. Lu said the company’s aim also is to support health systems in delivering care.

“This is not just, ‘Hey, you have a result,’ but how do you weave it into health care,’” he said.

Skiermont said he’s excited to be on the forefront of such work.

“We’re going to get out in front,” he said. “There is value already today to doing this testing, so let’s start doing it.”

