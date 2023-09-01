The United States now is “in our strongest position yet” to fight COVID-19 and the other respiratory illnesses responsible for most fall and winter hospitalizations, the new director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Last year, an early and severe surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, combined with influenza and COVID-19 to strain hospitals and clinics in a so-called “tripledemic.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen, who was appointed to lead CDC in June, said the U.S. now has more tools and more immunity to battle COVID-19.

Some 97% of adults have some protective immunity from COVID-19 from vaccination, prior infection or both, she said. But the strength of that immunity can wane over time, and the virus continues to change. In recent weeks, health officials have begun tracking a new lineage of the virus, called BA.2.86.

But the U.S. now has vaccines for all three viruses. An updated vaccine for COVID-19 is expected to be available in about two weeks. It’s under review by the Food and Drug Administration and will go immediately to CDC for a final review.

Also new this fall is an RSV vaccine for adults 60 and older and a drug to protect infants and some toddlers from RSV. Both groups are most vulnerable to that virus. Flu shots, too, will be available for everyone 6 months and older.

“But the important part is we have to use these tools,” Cohen said.

Cohen emphasized that the new COVID vaccine is tailored to the versions of the virus that are currently dominant in the U.S. Those are the ones responsible for recent increases in cases, hospitalizations and wastewater concentrations in many parts of the country.

“That’s why we’re encouraging people to get it,” she said.

Nebraska’s latest wastewater report for Aug. 23, which The World-Herald obtained by request, indicated concentrations of virus particles statewide were at their highest point since late March and early April, when they were on the decline from last winter’s peak. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations for the virus was fewer than 10 and decreasing, according to preliminary data.

Meanwhile, Cohen said health officials are only seeing a handful of cases caused by the new BA.2.86 lineage, which accounts for less than 1% of cases, she said. Currently available tests will detect it, and treatments will work against it. Scientists still need to learn more about how the new vaccine will perform against it in terms of preventing severe illness and death, she said.

“It looks like there will be effectiveness,” she said, “but again that is something we are learning from our scientists right now.”

Vaccination continues to provide the best protection against hospitalization and death, she said. COVID-19 vaccines also reduce the likelihood of long COVID. “That’s why it’s going to be important to continue to use vaccines,” she said.

Immunity that wanes over time and a changing virus also is why the new vaccine is expected to become an annual shot, Cohen said.

Additional tools include rapid tests, which people need to use if they suspect they’re infected with COVID-19, so they can get rapid treatments, such as Paxlovid. Improved ventilation, proper hand hygiene and masks limit the spread of the virus, she said.

The nation also is in a better place when it comes to the numbers, Cohen said. While more than 15,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. last week, that’s less than half the nearly 38,000 hospitalized at the same time last year.

And while the nation’s ability to detect COVID-19 is different since the end of the federal public health emergency in May, she said, a number of monitoring mechanisms remain in place.

“Our ability to detect and monitor remains robust,” she said.

When it comes to those who currently are behind on their COVID-19 vaccines, Cohen said, the best choice for most will be to wait and get the new one.

But those who are older or have serious, underlying health conditions may want to talk to their doctor about getting the current version now. However, if they get the current shot now, she said, they may not be able to get the new one for several months.

While noting that she didn’t want to get ahead of the final federal reviews of the new shot, Cohen said she expects the new vaccine will be recommended for everyone six months of age and older.

Getting both COVID and flu shots at the same time is considered a best practice, she said, if people want to get both in one visit. Those 60 and older who are eligible for the RSV shot should talk to their doctor about what other vaccines it should be combined with.

Unlike past years, she said, most people now will get COVID vaccines where they get flu shots, at pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

Free vaccines will be available to the uninsured and underinsured through health departments, federally qualified health centers and some pharmacies, she said.

As for flu, health officials typically look to the Southern Hemisphere, which experiences flu first, to get an idea of what’s coming, although it doesn’t necessarily translate to what happens in the north. “What we have seen so far,” Cohen said, “is a pretty typical season in the Southern Hemisphere.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2023