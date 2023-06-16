Twin brothers Ryan and Sean Tate have always been fierce competitors.

As swimmers at Creighton Prep, they grabbed gold medals and racked up records. After graduating in 2015, Ryan swam for four years at Northwestern University, qualifying for the Olympic trials in Omaha as a freshman in 2016. Sean swam at Duke University, just missing qualifying for the Olympic trials but graduating with a school record in the 100-individual medley.

But now, the 26-year-old brothers' fight lies outside the pool. Ryan is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. And he's getting an assist from Sean, who donated stem cells Monday for a transplant that Ryan will receive next month.

Tests conducted as part of the process of finding a stem cell match for Ryan, in fact, confirmed what most who have met the pair probably assumed: they're not just twins, but identical ones.

They're also best friends. The bond they've had from the beginning has continued even while they attended different colleges and lived separate lives. Said Ryan, "I don't know that there's been a day that I haven't talked to Sean."

Sean also set up a GoFundme page to help cover some of Ryan's expenses.

Ryan said he's got other things to think about for the moment, but he's grateful to his brother for setting up the page. It's already produced lots of supportive messages and texts, not just from his friends and acquaintances but also from Sean's friends from Duke, many of whom he met during visits.

"I got to see I have a lot of people who care a lot about me," Ryan said.

In reality, the fight is a family affair. Mom Bernadette Tate hung a purple and white banner on the front porch of their Field Club home like the ones she used to commission for big events like swim meets and graduations: "A Warrior Lives Here & He's Kicking Cancer's Ass. Go, Ryan!!!"

"It just came to me," she said. "I'm doing a sign for this race, this journey."

Younger sister Olivia, who swam at Omaha Marian and St. Louis University, recently returned for a visit from St. Louis, where she now lives and works.

Phoebe, the family's Wheaten terrier, has stuck close to Ryan while he's been home undergoing treatment.

And it has been a journey. After graduating from Northwestern, Ryan moved to France to teach English. After COVID-19 shuttered his school in March 2020 and he spent a surreal two weeks alone during that country's near-lockdown, he returned to Omaha.

He was working as a bartender at a restaurant last May when he began having intense chest pain. He went to an emergency room. Tests and X-rays suggested inflammation in his ribs and cartilage. Thinking it could be an autoimmune disorder, his doctor prescribed steroids to reduce it while they tried to get him to a rheumatologist. He was also anemic.

The pain later worsened and moved into his lower back and hips. He saw a rheumatologist in November. She noticed his blood counts were slowly deteriorating and sent him to a hematologist/oncologist. He was diagnosed with leukemia Jan. 17 and started chemotherapy soon after.

"Honestly, I've never gotten exactly upset," Ryan said. "I would just say I've been very annoyed ... This is the last thing anybody wants to deal with. It was very unexpected. This is not what I wanted to do, ever."

Then 25, a transition time for many young people, he was still figuring out what he wanted to do next. He had been applying for jobs and to graduate schools.

His doctor, meanwhile, told him the disease was very treatable.

"From that moment, I had trust this was something I would get over, get through," he said.

Bernadette Tate admitted she cried when she first heard. She was in an airport, returning from a memorial for Sean's head coach at Duke. A woman handed her a small packet of tissues.

"But then after that," she said, "it was like, 'OK, nothing's going to touch my boy. You've gotta cross me first.'"

Ryan said he tolerated the chemotherapy pretty well. It caused some neuropathy, or numbness, in his fingers, which kept him from playing the piano. Steroids stopped his body from absorbing insulin, inducing diabetes, which he managed with diet and injections. His blood pressure rose and with it came lethargy and brain fog. One of his most difficult mental battles has been watching his body — he'd kept active even after his college swimming career ended —deteriorate.

Dr. Vijaya Bhatt, a hematologist/oncologist with Nebraska Medicine, said acute lymphoblastic leukemia, while not a particularly common cancer, is the most common type among children and young adults. It's also seen in people in their 60s and 70s.

Children and young people like Ryan can tolerate more intensive chemotherapy than older people, so doctors typically combine multiple therapies to treat it, he said.

"With the combination of multiple different chemotherapies, the chance of remission is very high and the chances of long-term cure in general is also is quite high," said Bhatt, also an associate professor of hematology/oncology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

In Ryan's case, the first round of chemotherapy significantly reduced the number of cancer cells in his bone marrow, but some remained. He received more chemo, and then two rounds of a newer treatment, a monoclonal antibody that binds to certain proteins on the cancer cells so immune cells can find and kill them. About four weeks ago, he was considered in remission.

Because of the risk the cancer could come back even with continued treatment, Bhatt said, doctors typically recommend following up in such cases with a stem cell transplant.

Enter Sean, who now works as program coordinator for Duke's athletic civic engagement program.

A stem cell transplant from a family member, in general, reduces the likelihood that the donor's immune cells could attack the recipient's cells and tissues instead of doing their intended job of finding and killing any remaining cancer. With identical twins, Bhatt said, doctors don't expect that complication. Nor will Ryan have to take anti-rejection medications afterward.

But there was some concern initially that the connection between the twins might be too close, including that Sean's somewhat similar immune cells might not be as effective in fighting the cancer as those of an unrelated donor. The hospital has performed identical twin stem cell transplants before, but not many, Bhatt said. Stem cell transplants between identical twins even have their own name: a syngeneic stem cell transplant.

With little medical literature available on the topic, Ryan and Bernadette Tate went to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for another look. A panel of doctors there agreed that Sean's stem cells would be the best option. Bernadette Tate said she appreciated the Nebraska physicians' willingness to work with the Texas doctors.

On July 7, Ryan will be admitted to the hospital for chemotherapy and radiation to kill any remaining cancer cells. About a week later, he'll get Ryan's stem cells, which will kill any cancer cells that might be left and restore his body's ability to make normal blood cells.

"It's going to suck," he said. "But I'm really looking forward to being post-transplant and getting my life back on track."

For Sean, being able to donate to his brother "is everything." He said he was devastated when he got the news of Ryan's diagnosis. He was also a lot more worried than his twin.

"This definitely helps fill that," he said. "It gives me a role, a purpose in this process. It's been difficult."

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023