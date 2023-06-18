Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, in collaboration with the Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership and the Arbor Day Foundation, planted its six-millionth tree while working to reconnect the fragmented forests of Madagascar.

The forests are home to lemurs, the world’s most threatened group of primates.

Deforestation is one of the greatest threats to all of Madagascar’s remaining lemur species. Kianjavato, a community in southeastern Madagascar, is the primary site for the reforestation efforts.

A variety of native trees are planted to support the growth of healthy lemur populations, such as the critically endangered black and white ruffed lemur, which can be seen at Hubbard Expedition Madagascar at the zoo.

These lemurs consume large quantities of fruit and naturally benefit forest regrowth as they disperse seeds. The seeds of many tree species germinate very quickly after passing through the lemur’s digestive system. After the seeds have passed, the lemur poo is collected as a seed source for replanting.

Trees are also planted to provide resources for the community, such as firewood and timber for building homes. MBP supports more than 180 full-time Malagasy employees as field assistants, project supervisors, office employees, horticulturists and supporting field personnel.

The project was initiated in 2012. Its success is made possible by the local people, who help plant more than 18,000 trees a week at events organized by MBP employees. In a year’s time, more than 1,000 people may volunteer.

In the first five years of the project, MBP planted one million trees. In April 2022, the team planted its five-millionth tree and 13 months later, reached its six-millionth tree. Now, MBP has a new goal of planting one million trees each year.

Auto show is planned for Sunday

Prime Auto Sales & Service will celebrate its 20th anniversary by hosting a car show on Father’s Day with proceeds going to the Food Bank for the Heartland.

The show will feature food trucks, music and raffles. Admission and parking are free for the public; monetary and food donations will also go to the Food Bank.

For those wanting to show off their vehicle, all years, makes, and models are welcome to register for the car show. Custom-made trophies will be awarded in 14 categories.

Awards will be given for best of show, best custom, best decades: 50s through late model, best muscle car, best sports car, best stock, best truck and most unique.

The car show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be held across the street from Prime Auto’s shop in the Park Drive Shopping Center at 84th and Park Drive. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Information can be found on Prime Auto Sales & Service’s Facebook event page or primeautoomaha.com.

Reservations needed at McConaughy, Ogallala

With the July 4 holiday weekend approaching, campers are reminded they will need a reservation to stay overnight at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas.

Reservations can be made online, via mobile app RA Camping, or by phone at 308-284-8800 during business hours.

Designated campground sites can be reserved 180 days prior to arrival date, and beach camping sites can be reserved 30 days prior to arrival date.

Same-day reservations may be made online or by phone until 5 p.m. Mountain time, if sites remain available. Once capacities are reached, no additional overnight camping will be allowed; for alternative lodging options, including private campgrounds, hotels or cabins, visit ilovelakemac.com.

Campers must arrive and check in with park staff, in-person, at the Visitor Center or at a staffed entrance booth between 2 and 9 p.m. Registered campers will receive an email with more details regarding their reservation prior to arrival.

Day-use activities are not limited and do not require a reservation.

A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering each SRA and can be purchased in advance online.

Boaters who register their motorized watercraft in any other state also must have an Aquatic Invasive Species Stamp each year they boat in Nebraska. This stamp, $15 for nonresidents, is available for purchase online.

Learn more, make your reservation or buy your permit at outdoornebraska.gov.

Portal closes June 30 for homeowner assistance fund

The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund, established in February 2022 to prevent mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and displacement for Nebraska homeowners, will close its application portal on June 30. Homeowners who visit the portal after June 30 will be referred to an online waitlist.

Nebraska has distributed over $30 million for the program thus far from the U.S. Treasury to assist income-qualified, pandemic-impacted homeowners. NHAF provides up to $40,000 in relief per household to homeowners who experienced a COVID-19 related financial hardship that began or continued after Jan. 21, 2020.

“Nebraska Investment Finance Authority aims to help as many impacted homeowners as possible before the NHAF dollars are exhausted,” said Shannon Harner, executive director of NIFA. “This fund has helped 2,568 homeowners stay in their residence with 48.91% of those assisted classified as socially disadvantaged.”

Homeowners referred to the online waitlist where they will provide contact information, answer pre-qualification questions and identify what type of assistance they are seeking. Priority will be given to applications completed prior to June 30 that are already in the program queue, then waitlist applications for those facing an active foreclosure, and then waitlist applications by date received.

The household income must be equal to or less than 100% of Area Median Income for the county of residence to be eligible for assistance. At least one member of the household must have been financially impacted by the pandemic after January 2020. Assistance can only be provided for the homeowner’s primary residence.

Nebraskans can apply online at nebraskahaf.com. A call center is also available to provide assistance Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number is 1-844-565-7146.

Jet Linx holds seventh safety summit

Jet Linx, the only locally focused private jet management and Jet Card company in the world, last week held its seventh consecutive safety summit.

Jet Linx remains the only air carrier in the United States to voluntarily ground its fleet of more than 100 aircraft and cease retail flight operations for a full business day, enabling all team members in all roles and positions to assemble.

The Safety Summit was conducted by Jet Linx’s executive leadership team, as well as key authorities in the industry, to assess and advance all safety protocols, standards and practices. Presented under the theme of “5 to Fly: Shining a Light on Safety,” the summit included an annual safety performance review, keynote addresses on stress management and high-performance execution strategy, as well as cyber security and other case studies relating to aviation safety.

“Our 5 to Fly initiative, a checklist system developed as a result of discussions at a previous safety summit event, focuses on critical details for each Jet Linx department to further ensure the safest of operations. This year’s theme, ‘5 to Fly: Shining a Light on Safety,’ serves as a powerful reminder of that program and of our unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of safety in every aspect of our operations,” said Jamie Walker, President and CEO at Jet Linx.

Keynote speakers included Anthony “AB” Bourke, a decorated F-16 fighter pilot and CEO and founder of Mach 2 Consulting; Susan Sawatzky, president of In-Scope Solutions, an industrial psychologist who specializes in fatigue management and psychological health and safety in the workplace; and Mike Folkerts, regional air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board.

The company’s ongoing efforts to bolster safety in all aspects of operations earned Jet Linx selection as the first operator worldwide to receive the Aviation Research Group United States new Platinum Elite safety ranking in 2021, the aviation industry’s first continuous monitoring evaluation system.

Jet Linx is the first and only operator in the aviation industry to receive elite safety ratings from all three major third-party auditors, including ARGUS and IS-BAO Stage 3, and recently celebrating its WYVERN Wingman PRO certification.

Daughters of Norway meet monthly

The first Daughters of Norway lodge in Nebraska will be instituted in August.

Daughters of Norway is an organization of about 1,700 women with lodges from Des Moines to Washington state.

The new Omaha lodge has adopted the name Gudrid, the Far Traveler. She was born in Iceland in 980 A.D. and was said to be the daughter of a Viking chieftain. She participated in the voyages of Erik the Red and Leif Eriksson and her son, Snorri, is the first recorded child of European descent born in North America.

For the past four years, the Nebraska group has been meeting once a month to explore its Scandinavian heritage, covering music, art, history, cuisine, genealogy, folk attire and other aspects of Nordic culture.

Guest speakers touch on topics such as making a salad with herbs that are plentiful in Norway in the winter. Another guest played a selection from Norway composers on her violin. Another played her psalmodicon, a string instrument.

In the fall, the group will have a program on the genealogy of Scandinavian leaders going back to Viking times.

The Omaha Daughters of Norway lodge meets at Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 10405 Fort St., usually the last Saturday of the month. For more information, contact the lodge president at jannaarmbruster@yahoo.com.