Part scavenger hunt, part outdoor recreation, the 2023 Nebraska Great Park Pursuit is back for its 16th year.

The free program encourages participants to discover park areas statewide by visiting a group of 20 community, regional, state and federal parks between now and Oct. 31.

To participate, teams of up to 10 individuals must register online, in advance, at negpp.org. All ages may participate. Teams then follow clues from the website or Great Park Pursuit mobile app to find a program post within the park area. Once found, the team marks its visit in the app or makes a pencil impression of the post to prove its visit.

To encourage participation, teams can win prizes such as a GoPro camera, cabin stays, backyard game packages, Nebraska state park permits, Nebraskaland Magazine subscriptions and more.

The more parks visited, the more prizes a team is eligible to win, or the more entries it can get for the grand prize: an outdoor recreation package valued at $1,500. Prizes and entry into drawings are based on the number of post impressions or park visits recorded.

This year’s participating parks:

Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Lewellen; Bluestem State Recreation Area, Martell; Bridgeport SRA, Bridgeport; Buffalo Bill SRA, North Platte; Calamus Reservoir SRA, Burwell; Chadron State Park, Chadron; City Park, Kimball; Cottonmill Park, Kearney; Danish Alps SRA, Hubbard; Dead Timber SRA, Scribner; Felber Park, Hartington; Keller Park SRA, Long Pine; Legion Park, Sidney; Medicine Creek SRA, Cambridge; Memorial Park, Omaha; Missouri River Basin Lewis & Clark Trail Visitors Center, Nebraska City; Mormon Island SRA, Doniphan; Tara Hills Park, Papillion; Union Plaza, Lincoln; Veterans Memorial Park, Holdrege.

The Great Park Pursuit mobile app is available on Google Play and the Apple iStore.

UNO, Israeli student musicians exchange visits

Recent exchange trips between students from the Internal Compass Jazz School of Mitzpe Ramon in Israel and the UNO Jazz Program weren’t just about music.

Dr. Pete Madsen, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s coordinator of jazz studies, said the trips were unique compared to other student travel opportunities.

“This travel experience was not about sight-seeing. It was not about studying geography, politics or culture. It wasn’t even about the wonderful musical performances that took place in both nations,” he said. “This travel experience was about young people from different cultures becoming friends and connecting on a deep and personal level.”

The UNO Jazz Combo visited Israel during spring break. Music students from the Internal Compass Jazz School came to Omaha in May.

The trip to Israel included student and faculty performances with representatives from both schools performing independently and together.

UNO faculty members Darren Pettit and Chris Leach presented masterclasses to IC students, while UNO students had the opportunity to learn from IC’s world class jazz faculty. While in Israel, the UNO Jazz Combo also performed in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

“This was an amazing opportunity for our students to musically and socially engage with a culture that is not their own,” said Dr. Darren Pettit, director of the UNO Jazz Combo. “Because of this initiative, students are creating memories that will last a lifetime. It is wonderful to watch the American and Israeli students creating music together. It doesn’t matter what background a person comes from. When they are on stage, all of the musicians are working toward a common goal.”

In May, UNO and IC students met at the Jewell jazz club in Omaha’s Capitol District for a gala performance featuring original compositions from both cultures. While in Omaha, IC and UNO students also joined together for performances at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy and for the Omaha Jitterbugs swing dance club.

Hosting the Israeli students in Omaha was a wonderful opportunity for the UNO and broader Omaha communities to interact with a new generation of jazz musicians, said Dr. Jeannette Gabriel, director of UNO’s Schwalb Center for Israel and Jewish Studies.

“Student travel experiences to Israel create life-long impact and help challenge anti-semitic stereotypes about Israel and the Jewish people,” she said.

Future plans include semester one-to-one student exchanges, and creative programming that promotes and facilitates collaborative scholarship and creative activity.

Kuhlmann receives prestigious award

Omaha Westside graduate Emily (Laing) Kuhlmann, a Ph.D. student in counseling psychology at the University of Iowa, is one of 110 doctoral students in the U.S. and Canada selected to receive a $20,000 Scholar Award from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by Chapter AI of Lincoln.

The P.E.O. Scholar Awards were established in 1991 to provide substantial merit-based awards for women of the U.S. and Canada who are pursuing a doctoral-level degree at an accredited college or university. Scholar Awards recipients are a select group of women chosen for their high level of academic achievement and their potential for having a positive impact on society.

“I am excited to receive the P.E.O. Scholar Award and represent my home state of Nebraska as I enter the last year of my Ph.D. and prepare for internship,” she said. “Thank you to the women in Chapter AI who sponsored me.”

Kuhlmann received her bachelor’s degree from Coe College in 2017 and her master’s in rehabilitation counseling from University of Iowa in 2020.

Kuhlmann’s clinical work involves providing therapy to youth with chronic medical conditions at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. She is passionate about advocating for disability as an intersectional multicultural identity and hopes to further research on identity development in youth with chronic medical conditions and disabilities.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is a philanthropic educational organization dedicated to supporting higher education for women. There are about 6,000 local chapters in the U.S. and Canada with nearly a quarter of a million active members.

Do Space summer program kicks off

Do Space’s free Summer Passport Program kicked off this weekend, providing children with several hands-on activities that will teach them how to code and create as they learn about technology, sustainability and more.

The Summer Passport Program runs to July 31. Passports will be available for pickup until June 6. The passport can be registered online using Beanstack. Throughout the summer, participants can complete activities and log them to earn prizes. Prizes will be available for pickup through Aug. 29.

“At Do Space, we know how important it is for children to have access to engaging, educational activities during the summer months,” said Krystal Rider, director of Do Space. “Summer is such a special time for kids and their families, and we’re looking forward to joining in the fun by offering several hands-on, tech-related activities.”

Do Space’s last day at its 72nd and Dodge Streets location is scheduled for June 13. It will reopen at Omaha Public Library’s Abrahams branch on June 17. A grand opening celebration will follow on June 24.

The theme of this year’s summer program is “Let’s Recycle.” Many of the activities will teach children about sustainability, from a do-it-yourself paper-making activity to a solar oven take-and-make kit.

The Summer Passport Program will include four drop-in activities and four take-and-make kits. For more information, visit dospace.org.

Hiland Dairy, OPS team up to deliver milk

Hiland Dairy has again coordinated with Omaha Public Schools to deliver thousands of unused containers of milk to Open Door Mission for the hungry and homeless in the community.

Several area Omaha Public Schools find themselves with extra, unused milk at the end of the school year. Twice annually, Hiland Dairy coordinates a pick-up of the nutrient-dense, protein-rich surplus of school milk for delivery for Open Door Mission.

“We are so grateful to Hiland Dairy and Omaha Public Schools for thinking of us and the men, women and children we serve,” said Amy Harvey, chief community relations officer of Open Door Mission. “This has been a challenging year for so many and this will help us with the increased need especially since the kids are out of school for the summer.”

More than 22 million children nationally may miss out on the nine essential vitamins and minerals milk provides over the winter holidays and summer months when schools are closed, and they lose access to free or reduced-price milk.

For anyone that wants to donate food or other urgent needs, or who wants to volunteer, please go to opendoormission.org for details.

Omahan runs to raise money for MS

Omahan Chris Whitney will begin a 165-mile run on Tuesday, June 6 to raise money for MS Run the US.

The Milwaukee-based organization raises money for multiple sclerosis research and provides grants to people with MS to help with home modifications, wheelchairs and care-related expenses.

Whitney, communications coordinator for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, is one of 19 runners who are traversing the country in a relay from Santa Monica, California, to New York City, New York, between early April and mid-August.

Whitney is running the same leg from Wray, Colorado, to Holdrege, Nebraska, that he ran in 2021. This year, he’s scheduled to complete his six-day segment June 11. He’s running to honor his mom, Joyce Whitney of Lincoln, in her struggle with MS and a friend who also has been diagnosed with the condition.

But Whitney is going into the run under different circumstances than he faced two years ago. He dislocated his right ankle and broke two bones in the joint while out for a run on New Year’s Eve. He said he is ready to go the distance, however. His X-rays are clear, he’s been running 50 miles a week and he recently completed a half marathon. He’s also closing in on his goal of raising $10,000. To donate, visit chrisrunsforms.com

Two other Nebraskans also are participating in this year’s relay. Chelle Gillan of Central City will run 177 miles between Van Wert and Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio in July. Omahan Tammie Kruszczak will cover 148 miles between Brookville and Sunbury, Pennsylvania in August.