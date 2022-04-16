3 ways to decorate Easter eggs with things you probably have at home

Easter is tomorrow. If you've put off decorating eggs like me, have no fear. I have some fun, fast and easy ways to do so.

At my house, we tried three methods of decorating eggs. All three were fun, easy and kid-friendly (although a tad messy).

An added bonus was that I had most of the supplies at home. We just grabbed extra eggs during our big grocery trip for the week, as well as Cool Whip (not something I normally keep around the house outside of Thanksgiving!).

Cool Whip Easter eggs

What you'll need

Hard-boiled eggs

Distilled white vinegar

Cool Whip (or other whipped cream)

Food coloring

Tin container, plate or muffin pan

Spoons

Disposable gloves

Paper towels

What you do

1. Soak hard-boiled eggs in a bowl filled with the distilled white vinegar for 20 minutes. This helps the eggs retain the dye.

2. While eggs are soaking, spread whipped cream into an aluminum pan, on a plate or in a muffin tin. Add a few drops of food coloring and lightly swirl the mixture deep into the whipped cream. If you go the muffin tin route, use two colors at most. If you use a plate or pan, you can use a few different colors together.

3. Wearing disposable gloves, remove egg from vinegar and pat dry. Place egg in the whipped cream. Using a spoon or your gloved hand, roll the egg in the mixture until well-coated. Let egg sit for at least 10 minutes; 30 minutes will yield the best and brightest results.

3. Carefully remove egg and set it in a bowl of water, rolling it around to remove all the Cool Whip. Pat dry with a paper towel and place egg on a plate to dry. Repeat for as many eggs as you desire.

4. Behold your masterpieces and store safely in an egg carton, basket or bowl.

Note: This activity is time-consuming and a little messy, especially for little ones. And, because my kids were impatient, our eggs didn’t sit for the full 30 minutes (more like 15), so they didn’t come out as bright as I’d hoped.

Tie-dyed Easter eggs

What you need

Hard-boiled eggs

Coffee filters

Washable markers

Water in spray bottle

What you do

1. Lay the coffee filters out and let your kids go wild coloring them. Make sure they color almost all of the filter, or the egg won’t get fully dyed.

2. Spray colored egg with water and wrap in the filter. Lightly spray the filter if the color isn’t transferring. Wait a few minutes, and then unwrap the filter to reveal your colorful egg.

Note: My kids really enjoyed this one. It was easy, and even though it was a little messy, the color cleaned off their hands easily because we used washable markers.

Boxed egg dye

We happened to have a box of Easter egg dye leftover from last year. I’m talking about those little colorful tablets that dissolve in water and vinegar.

To make it interesting, we used crayons to color the eggs before dipping them in the dye. Still, this was probably our least-favorite egg-coloring activity because it wasn’t hands-on. And for good reason, too. My 3-year-old accidentally knocked over the cup of blue dye. That was fun to clean up!

All in all, it was a fun way to spend an afternoon outside. We played music, enjoyed the sunshine and each other’s company — and made some gorgeous eggs to celebrate a great time of year.

***

Ashlee Coffey is the editor of momaha.com. She is married with two sons — Sam and Elliott. Follow her on Twitter @AshleeCoffeyOWH.

Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living Inspired Living Omaha spotlights home, design, fashion, food, entertaining, design, travel + more. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.