'Admired' Miranda popularity flows with the tides

Miranda plays on the “Green” five more times this summer.
Omaha’s Shakespeare on the Green festival started June 23. Its two 2022 plays are “Othello” and “The Tempest,” with performances of the latter scheduled July 8, 10, 13, 14 and 16.
Miranda, the only female character in “The Tempest,” is the teenaged daughter of Prospero, a sorcerer who was Duke of Milan before his brother, Antonio, usurped the throne. When a ship carrying Antonio along with Alonso King of Naples and Alonso’s son, Ferdinand, sails by the island where Prospero is exiled, he conjures up a tempest, forcing them to land. Miranda and Ferdinand then fall in love.
Shakespeare created the name Miranda from Latin “mirandus,” meaning “admirable, wonderful.” When Ferdinand asks for Miranda’s name “that I might set it in my prayers,” his response to “Miranda” is “Admired Miranda! Indeed the top of admiration! Worth what’s dearest to the world!”
Coincidentally, Miranda’s a common Spanish and Portuguese surname, derived from places whose names meant “lovely” or “watchtower.”
In the 1700s, Shakespeare fans began naming daughters Miranda. By 1800, alternative spellings Maranda and Meranda appeared.
The name became much more popular in America than Britain, probably because it sounded like Amanda, another American favorite. In the 1850 United States census, there were 6,432 Mirandas, Marandas and Merandas. The 1851 British census found only 265, though total populations were similar.
That fashion was short-lived. By 1900, Miranda was rare for American babies.
Then, in 1948, the film “Miranda” premiered in England. This comic fantasy featured Glynis Johns as beautiful seductive mermaid Miranda, who imprisons a physician in her undersea cave until he agrees to help her visit London disguised as a wheelchair-bound patient. She soon has three different men besotted with her.
“Miranda” was a hit in Britain, making Johns a star. In 1955, ABC bought the American rights to more than 50 British films, showing them on “Famous Film Festival,” the first primetime movie series. “Miranda” was broadcast Dec. 15, 1956. In 1957, Miranda jumped onto the top thousand baby names list in the United States for the first time since 1892, ranking 795th.
So Miranda was the first movie mermaid to inspire a name fashion, decades before “Splash” (1984) and “The Little Mermaid” (1989) launched Madison and Ariel.
Miranda steadily rose during the 1970s and ’80s, once again helped by its resemblance to then fashionable Amanda. It was starting to decline in 1993 when British actress Miranda Richardson (born 1958) got an Oscar nomination for “Damage.” The name soared 71% to peak at 57th in 1995, when Richardson received another Oscar nod for “Tom & Viv.”
Miranda then began its normal decline. Even popular characters like Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) on “Sex and the City” (1998-2004) and Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) on “Grey’s Anatomy” (since 2005) haven’t helped it.
For many young people today, the most famous Miranda is “Miranda Sings,” the talentless, clueless, vain character played by comedian Colleen Ballinger in scores of videos. Miranda’s YouTube channel has more than 10 million subscribers, and she has more than 13 million TikTok followers. Her parody book “Selp-Helf” was a No. 1 bestseller in 2015.
The absurd satire of Miranda Sings has contributed to Miranda’s swift fall, down to 587th in 2021. It’ll be about 2080 before Miranda is at the top of baby name admiration again.
