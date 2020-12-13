 Skip to main content
After starting new career at 65, Borsheims gem retires at 98
After starting new career at 65, Borsheims gem retires at 98

Evie Novak

Evie Novak's co-workers said they will miss her smile and her olive dip.

Evie Novak started a new career at age 65, when most people are thinking about retiring.

Instead of slowing down, after her husband died she became a longtime fixture on the Borsheims sales floor.

“She greeted everyone with a warm smile and generous eyes,’’ said Sean Moore, director of sales.

Novak recently retired at age 98, after 34 years with the company. She focused her sales on women's jewelry and Judith Leiber handbags.

Novak said she’ll most remember her career with Borsheims by the relationships she made with co-workers and customers.

“I have helped so many wonderful people, probably thousands of people, and I value the relationships we have built,” she said. “I met one of my most memorable customers in the store in 1996 and ended up assisting them with more than 250 Judith Leiber bags over 24 years.”

Borsheims celebrated Novak’s retirement with a socially distanced Zoom call, complete with cake.

The celebration was filled with stories about Novak and things employees will miss — especially her famous olive dip for food days. Several joked that they’ll miss it almost as much as they’ll miss her.

Everyone got a little teary-eyed when Moore talked about Novak's legacy and how Borsheims will not be the same without her personality.

Borsheims' social media posts about her retirement set a record for likes and shares on the store's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

What's next?

"I will enjoy time with my daughter, granddaughter and her husband in Omaha and hope to see the rest of the family soon,’’ she said. She has two daughters, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She'll drop by the store on occasion, too.

“Evie’s giant heart embodies the best of all of us at Borsheims and the best things we can hope to be – kind, resilient, devoted,” Borsheims President and CEO Karen Goracke said. “We will miss seeing her smiling face behind the jewelry counter and her institutional knowledge of Borsheims and its customers.”

Our best staff images from December 2020

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

