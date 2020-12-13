After starting new career at 65, Borsheims gem retires at 98

Evie Novak started a new career at age 65, when most people are thinking about retiring.

Instead of slowing down, after her husband died she became a longtime fixture on the Borsheims sales floor.

“She greeted everyone with a warm smile and generous eyes,’’ said Sean Moore, director of sales.

Novak recently retired at age 98, after 34 years with the company. She focused her sales on women's jewelry and Judith Leiber handbags.

Novak said she’ll most remember her career with Borsheims by the relationships she made with co-workers and customers.

“I have helped so many wonderful people, probably thousands of people, and I value the relationships we have built,” she said. “I met one of my most memorable customers in the store in 1996 and ended up assisting them with more than 250 Judith Leiber bags over 24 years.”

Borsheims celebrated Novak’s retirement with a socially distanced Zoom call, complete with cake.

The celebration was filled with stories about Novak and things employees will miss — especially her famous olive dip for food days. Several joked that they’ll miss it almost as much as they’ll miss her.