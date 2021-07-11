Ashland-area cabins offer luxury glamping experience on private nature sanctuary

Chris Petersen had a successful consulting career and was happily approaching retirement.

“The traditional thing is to sell your house in the country and move to town when you retire,” Petersen says. But he did just the opposite.

In 2018, Petersen met a new business partner, Mike Kenney. Together they shared a vision of creating a private nature sanctuary with luxury glamping cabins on 22 wooded acres between Omaha and Lincoln.

"This is a story of true bootstrap entrepreneurism," Petersen says of Kimberly Creek Retreat.

The destination eventually will have 10 to 12 glamping cabins and geodesic domes appointed with all the comforts of home so guests can stay, unplug and immerse themselves in nature. The partners are nearly there, with eight units available for rental. Each has its own propane grill and fire pit that lights with the flick of a switch.

“Almost everyone will have a fire going at night, even in July,” Petersen says.

It’s first-class glamping right down to a private indoor toilet and shower and fully equipped kitchenette in each unit.

“Guests aren’t suffering here,” Petersen says with a smile.